Oh, There's Some Pure Comedy Behind Jasmine Crockett's Cotton Comment

This woman is a cartoon character, but she’s pure gold when it comes to making Democrats look abysmal. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) is quickly becoming more insufferable than most in the Squad, which is a feat no one wants to claim, but there she is. Last weekend, the Texas Democrat made a pitch for illegal immigration, adding that we need these people because black people are done “picking cotton.”

“So, I had to go around the country and educate people about what immigrants do for this country or the fact that we are a country of immigrants,” she said.

NEW: Rep. Jasmine Crockett suggests the United States needs illegal immigrants because "we done picking cotton."



Crockett made the argument that the U.S. needs immigrants for farming while speaking at Grace Baptist Church in Connecticut.



"So I had to go around the country and… pic.twitter.com/DUEZ4PskEg — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 7, 2025

“The fact is ain't none of y'all trying to go and farm right now…We done picking cotton.”

So, we need illegals for slave labor. I hear enough of this from business conservatives. And it’s just a myopic and laughably inaccurate assessment of the job market, which is beyond the grasp of little Jasmine.

Crockett made these remarks at Grace Baptist Church in Waterbury, Connecticut. You had to pay $75 to hear this drivel (via CT Insider):

Grace Baptist Church will celebrate its 125th anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at La Bella Vista, 380 Farmwood Drive, Waterbury. Speaker will be Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a Democrat from Texas. Tickets are $75 for adults and $40 for those ages 4-17. For information, call 203-756-5269.

Dear Lord, it’s bad enough that you hear her for free on C-SPAN or MSNBC, but to pay $75? What a joke.