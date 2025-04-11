Here's Eric Swalwell's Cringy Anti-Election Integrity Video

The Save Act passed the House yesterday. It’s legislation that is popular. The debate over voter ID is over; Republicans won. It has widespread support across the board, but Democrats are so detached from reality that one should expect old 2012 talking points to bubble up again. This party somehow thinks it’s racist or whatever that only American citizens vote in our elections.

Advertisement

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) had this cringy post about the Save Act, calling it the Save Republicans’ A** Act. He thinks he’s so clever when mentally challenged to the nth degree, which is probably why Chinese spies like him. Second, you know this staged video took 400 takes to complete:

Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell took a break from sleeping with Chinese spies to release a CRINGE video spewing lies about the SAVE Act.



Why does he want non-Americans to vote in our elections? pic.twitter.com/bZpnecr3zN — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 10, 2025

The tantrum glosses over the fact that Democrats don’t know what to do anymore. The old strategy was maximizing turnout because when Democrats vote, they win. That’s no longer the case. Blue Rose Research, which David Shor, a self-described leftist, helms, pointed out this new reality. If every registered voter were yanked out of their homes and voted in 2024, Trump would’ve won the popular vote by five points instead of 1.7.

There are doomsday articles about how this law will disenfranchise American voters. How? What do you mean? In the 21st century, the Democrats remain stuck in the Antebellum South with their talking points on this—everyone knows where to get a government-issued ID. That hasn’t stopped Democrats from insulting the intelligence of their supporters, even going so far as to suggest that black voters are too dumb to get a non-driver’s license ID.