Daughter of Marine Killed in Kabul Terrorist Attack is Born

One of the 13 U.S. service members who lost their lives in the Kabul airport terrorist attack on August 26 was Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming. His wife, Jiennah Crayton, was pregnant at the time of his death. Their baby girl, Levi Rylee Rose McCollum, was born on September 13. The couple had kept the sex of the baby a surprise.

Shannon Thaler reported on the birth for The Daily Mail. Earlier this month, Adriana Diaz and Andrea Blanco reported for the outlet that Crayton will receive a mortgage free home, courtesy of Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Frank Siller, CEO of the foundation, gave an interview with Breitbart News Saturday. As Katherine Hamilton for the outlet reported:

“We’re building mortgage-free homes for Gold Star Families, and that includes any of the 13 that left behind a young family. And we do know one of them — his wife is pregnant and will be giving birth shortly,” Frank Siller said, most likely referencing Jiennah McCollum, the wife of 20-year-old Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, who was killed in the ISIS-K terrorist attack on August 26. “We are going to build her a mortgage-free house. And rest assured, we are going to take care of any Gold Star Family that fits that criteria.”

On September 1, Ellen Gerst reported the Casper Star-Tribune reported that the family had announced they would hold a memorial after the baby was born.

As Julio reported, Crayton met with President Joe Biden, but the meeting did not go well, as the president's remarks, and focus on the death of his son, Beau, came off as scripted and shallow.

A Washington Post-ABC News poll released earlier this month revealed that a majority, at 53 percent said they blamed the terrorist attack on Biden's withdrawal from Afghanistan.



