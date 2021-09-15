coronavirus vaccine

Los Angeles County to Require Proof of Vaccine for Outdoor Sports Events

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
Posted: Sep 15, 2021 6:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

On Wednesday, Los Angeles County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer informed the Board of Supervisors that later this week the country will requite proof of vaccination for certain businesses, FOX 11 reported. This includes indoor bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs, and lounges. It also includes outdoor events, though, such as sporting events, where spectators will have to show proof of vaccine or negative COVID test.

Customers and employees at the indoor establishments will have to have at least their first dose by October 7 and be fully vaccinated by November 4.

These establishments, according to the order, will be strongly recommended to check for proof of vaccination. In cities such as Philadelphia and New York, this verification is required.

As FOX 11 also reported:

"This modified health officer order aligns with the continued need to reduce risk of transmission and increase vaccination coverage," Ferrer told the Board of Supervisors. "This is a reasonable path forward that will position us to be better able to break the cycle of surges."

She said county health officials "believe that targeted vaccine mandates are now a very important strategy for quickly raising vaccination coverage across our county and ending the pandemic."

The announcement about the order came the day after Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) survived his recall election, the timing which was certainly noticed by OutKick's Clay Travis. 

Most Popular