California's Democrat Machine Protects Newsom From Defeat

The Democrat machine in California has been successful in defending Governor Gavin Newsom from defeat in Tuesday night's recall election.

On Monday night, President Joe Biden campaigned for Newsom in Long Beach and made the election a referendum on President Donald Trump. Ahead of the election, Newsom's administration sent mail-in ballots to every registered voter in the state and used federal Wuhan coronavirus relief money to issue checks to voters.

The party of racism, lockdowns, mandates and socialism appears to have won in California.



What they will come to regret is that @larryelder is a great man and now millions of more people know who he is. https://t.co/cXgr5FnFwW — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) September 15, 2021

Decision Desk HQ projects Gavin Newsom will be retained as governor of California.



Race Called At: 8:21 PM (Pacific)https://t.co/ObrAQC9TCH — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) September 15, 2021

When polls closed Tuesday night at 8 p.m. California time, leading conservative candidate Larry Elder encouraged voters to stay in line.

If you were in line by 8pm, stay in line. Vote YES. — Larry Elder (@larryelder) September 15, 2021

Racial attacks on Elder were ignored by the media and dismissed by Democrats in the state.

Put any black Democrat in that picture and you have the cover of every newspaper in America tomorrow.



The people are with you @larryelder.https://t.co/QCohv7h4Mw https://t.co/WTR2qzhldT — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) September 9, 2021

If @GavinNewsom wins #CaliforniaRecall by a wide margin, his decision to condone racist attacks on Larry Elder looks even worse. He didn't condemn the violence or racism -- even when it was right in front of him. Local media amplified the attacks and never asked Newsom to disavow — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) September 15, 2021

Conservative activists in the state are vowing to fight on.