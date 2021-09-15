California

California's Democrat Machine Protects Newsom From Defeat

Source: (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The Democrat machine in California has been successful in defending Governor Gavin Newsom from defeat in Tuesday night's recall election. 

On Monday night, President Joe Biden campaigned for Newsom in Long Beach and made the election a referendum on President Donald Trump. Ahead of the election, Newsom's administration sent mail-in ballots to every registered voter in the state and used federal Wuhan coronavirus relief money to issue checks to voters. 

When polls closed Tuesday night at 8 p.m. California time, leading conservative candidate Larry Elder encouraged voters to stay in line. 

Racial attacks on Elder were ignored by the media and dismissed by Democrats in the state. 

Conservative activists in the state are vowing to fight on.

