Why Did Elder Lose California Recall? Conservatives Offer Up Explanations.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom survived the recall election but given the “mountain of money” that was poured into the race and how many big name Democrats came out to stump from him, including President Biden, it was clear GOP candidate Larry Elder presented a real threat. Plus, Newsom had plenty of reasons to be anxious about the recall, as The Atlantic noted.

So what went wrong for Elder? Some argued a big factor was voter turnout.

On social media, comparisons were drawn between voter turnout numbers from Tuesday’s recall to the 2020 election.

In 2020, then President Trump turned out more than 6 million votes in the state, while Elder has turned out 3.3 million as of Wednesday morning, with 68 percent of the votes in.

Why did The Recall fail?



Because Republicans didn't come out to vote



Thats it pic.twitter.com/dHC1c6Uw1W — Tim Pool (@Timcast) September 15, 2021

68% reporting, fair point



if you extrapolate it was likely to fail anyway



perhaps too many people fled the state already



and too many people like being under the boot — Tim Pool (@Timcast) September 15, 2021

Trump received 6 million votes in CA in 2020



Recall only received 3 million votes yesterday



Millions of Republicans stayed home — Jack Posobiec ???? (@JackPosobiec) September 15, 2021

Others noted that the last successful California recall was a "fluke" and the state is far too blue at this point to elect a Republican.

Also worthwhile mentioning that the 2003 recall was only four years removed from Pete Wilson being governor. We're now 22 years removed from an actual conservative as governor of California. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 15, 2021

The Daily Wire's Ben Shapiro advised the remaining conservatives in the state to "get out while the getting is good." He speaks from experience, as the conservative media company moved its headquarters from Los Angeles to Nashville, Tennessee, last year.

The failure of the CA recall is a reminder to Republicans still in the state: the decline is now inexorable. Get out while the getting is good, and move to a purple or red state. Your life will radically improve. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 15, 2021

Other California Republicans said the outcome only further lights a fire under them to fight.

This recall was a drill for 2022. I’m in no way deflated b/c I knew how heavy of a lift this would be. I always said to learn from a situation & continue to press. We have work to do. Oh and Good Morning. ?? — Tamika Hamilton (@TamikaGHamilton) September 15, 2021