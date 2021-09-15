Why Did Elder Lose California Recall? Conservatives Offer Up Explanations.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Sep 15, 2021 10:45 AM
  Share   Tweet
Why Did Elder Lose California Recall? Conservatives Offer Up Explanations.

Source: AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File

California Gov. Gavin Newsom survived the recall election but given the “mountain of money” that was poured into the race and how many big name Democrats came out to stump from him, including President Biden, it was clear GOP candidate Larry Elder presented a real threat. Plus, Newsom had plenty of reasons to be anxious about the recall, as The Atlantic noted. 

So what went wrong for Elder? Some argued a big factor was voter turnout.

On social media, comparisons were drawn between voter turnout numbers from Tuesday’s recall to the 2020 election. 

In 2020, then President Trump turned out more than 6 million votes in the state, while Elder has turned out 3.3 million as of Wednesday morning, with 68 percent of the votes in. 

Others noted that the last successful California recall was a "fluke" and the state is far too blue at this point to elect a Republican.

The Daily Wire's Ben Shapiro advised the remaining conservatives in the state to "get out while the getting is good." He speaks from experience, as the conservative media company moved its headquarters from Los Angeles to Nashville, Tennessee, last year.

Other California Republicans said the outcome only further lights a fire under them to fight. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
About That 'Man Died After Being Turned Away from 43 ICUs' Over COVID Story
Matt Vespa
'Jimmy Carter 2.0': Devastating Video Highlights Biden's Failures
VIP
Reagan McCarthy
Federal Judge: Capitol Hill Rioters' Charges Might Be Unconstitutional
Matt Vespa

Exaggerated 'COVID Hospitalizations' Revelation Is Significant
Guy Benson

Republicans Speak Out After Reports Biden Will Lift Sanctions on the Taliban
Reagan McCarthy

Warren Spreads Misinformation About Ivermectin in Letter Criticizing Amazon for Spreading Covid-19 Misinformation
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular