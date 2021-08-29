Joe Biden Actually Checked His Watch During Transfer of Bodies at Dover and He Wasn't Even Subtle About It

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Aug 29, 2021 3:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
Joe Biden Actually Checked His Watch During Transfer of Bodies at Dover and He Wasn't Even Subtle About It

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were at the Dover Air Force Base Sunday morning for the dignified transfer of 11 of the 13 service members who lost their lives on Thursday. While there, the president actually checked his watch. And he wasn't subtle about it, not even close to it.

The bodies arrived last night, but the president did not go to meet them. To be fair, Julio had on good authority that some family members did not want him there. 

Again, the president wasn't even subtle about it. The fact that it looks as if this is one of his more cognizant moments--though that's not saying much--doesn't help his case.

Of course, the left is likely going to spin this, just as they did when the president appeared to be asleep during a meeting with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett of Israel, whom Biden was meeting for the first time. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

U.S. Carried Out Airstrike Targeting Multiple Suicide Bombers Headed for Kabul Airport
Landon Mion

National Security Adviser Says the Taliban Did Not Receive a 'Big List' of People from U.S. Officials
Landon Mion

Fauci: Mandating COVID-19 Vaccines for School Children Is a 'Good Idea'
Landon Mion

Blinken's Claim All He Can Do 'Is Take Responsibility for My Own Actions,' May Explain Articles of Impeachment
Rebecca Downs
They Caught the COVID Positive Fugitive in Australia, and the Capture is Something Else
Rebecca Downs
U.S., Nearly 100 Other Countries, Relying on Taliban for 'Safe and Orderly' Travel Out of Afghanistan
Landon Mion
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular