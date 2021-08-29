U.S. Embassy in Kabul is Being Evacuated, So What Happens to Those Left Behind?

The reality that the day for the United States troops to leave Afghanistan is fast approaching continues to be a slap on the face. On early Sunday afternoon, an update from a ABC News' report on Afghanistan shared that we have "evacuated all Afghan staff who worked at the embassy in Kabul, along with their families." This amounts to 2,800 Afghans.

The updates cites an internal situation report which the outlet obtained.

U.S. staff is also evacuating, the update noted.

While it's a good ting to get out as many people as possible, it can't be underscored how dangerous and frightening the situation must be for people on the ground, including and especially any remaining American citizens.

Our people are in a bad place, and in more ways than one, to put it politely.

The Biden administration handed the Taliban a kill list, with officials denying it, but then basically admitting as much by excusing how it's a manifest shared to allow people through. That being said, the president did not deny the list existed when asked by a reporter after his remarks last Thursday.

There's been so many security alerts warning people to leave the airport immediately due to a "threat" that it's hard to keep track.

In a column published Friday for Townhall, Armstrong Williams, citing his "sources on the ground," paints a grim picture for the people trapped here. Emphasis is added:

Currently, American troops are controlling the Kabul airport but will not let people in, saying it is too dangerous. What is not being reported though is that those fleeing Taliban terror have no other choice. With the Haqqanis closing in and slaughter imminent, thousands of men, women and children are praying for their lives. Many of them are native-born American citizens who are being abandoned by the Biden administration and the American military. This is arguably the greatest moral failing in American history. My sources tell me that the Taliban is looking to punish us and push us out of the country by all means necessary. They want to scorch earth and show the world how weak our country has become, and Biden is just letting it happen. The most saddening part about all this is that many U.S. citizens are not even in possession of their passports. Prior to initial departure, many citizens sent their passports to the embassy, hoping for an exit visa, but when the embassy evacuated, they burned everything inside -- including the passports. That means that thousands of American citizens no longer have any proof that they are even American. Now, the Taliban controls the embassy, so there is no way to even get anything processed.

There's countless more examples of how bad the situation there really is.

Some Americans are more equal than others pic.twitter.com/l9RuZEQrID — Sam Rogers (@RealSamRogers) August 29, 2021

America, you need to know this: Biden is not letting US citizens through the airport gates. It has been impossible to get anyone through for the last 24 hours.



This administration has been lying about their intent to save Americans. Unforgivable. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) August 29, 2021

US citizens are not being allowed into Kabul international.



Biden has ordered the gates closed. Our fellow Americans will soon be left behind. Unbelievable and unforgivable. — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) August 29, 2021

Lara Logan has even more insight, from on the ground.

This is what the US is doing right now to unarmed Afghan civilians desperately trying to get into the airport. A death march past the Taliban. The US WILL NOT OPEN THE GATES. We’ve been doing this for hours, day after day. Please god someone help. Does this Admin have no soul? pic.twitter.com/B1Ytgblpz6 — Lara Logan (@laralogan) August 28, 2021

All that stands between these Americans & safety/home is the US govt & military. — Lara Logan (@laralogan) August 28, 2021

What assurances are there from the Biden administration as to what's going to happen once Americans leave? It basically amounts to "a statement we initiated making clear the international community expects the Taliban to make good on a commitment to let people continue to leave the country after August 31st." In other words, there are hardly any assurances.

September 1 will be a very dark day.