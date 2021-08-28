Afghanistan

U.S. Embassy Warns of'Specific, Credible Threat,' Tells American Citizens to Leave Kabul Airport 'Immediately'

Posted: Aug 28, 2021 9:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon

On Saturday, the U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan issued a security alert which warned American citizens to leave the Kabul airport "immediately." The alert cites "a specific, credible threat." It was one of many to come this week.

Its entirety reads as follows, with original emphasis:

Event: Due to a specific, credible threat, all U.S. citizens in the vicinity of Kabul airport (HKIA), including the South (Airport Circle) gate, the new Ministry of the Interior, and the gate near the Panjshir Petrol station on the northwest side of the airport, should leave the airport area immediately.

U.S. citizens should avoid traveling to the airport and avoid all airport gates at this time.

Actions to take:

  • Be aware of your surroundings at all times, especially in large crowds.
  • Follow the instructions of local authorities including movement restrictions related to curfews.
  • Have a contingency plan for emergencies and review the Traveler’s Checklist.
  • Monitor local media for breaking events and adjust your plans based on new information.
  • Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive Alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.
  • Follow the Department of State on Facebook and Twitter.

As was reported earlier on Saturday, President Joe Biden warned in a White House statement that another attack at the airport was "highly likely" within the next 24-36 hours, according to commanders.

