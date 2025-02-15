Three More Hostages Freed, But Hamas Delivers Cruel Message to Families

The terrorist group, Hamas, has released three more hostages, including an American, in exchange for more than 300 Palestinian prisoners, as part of a ceasefire agreement with Israel. The release is the latest development in a complex deal aimed at easing tensions between the two sides. This move follows previous exchanges and is seen as a significant step in ongoing efforts to bring about a more lasting truce.

Advertisement

On Saturday, just days after President Donald Trump threatened that "all hell is going to break out" if Hamas does not release all the remaining hostages this week, Hamas freed the captives, Alexander (Sasha) Troufanov, 29; Sagui Dekel-Chen, 36, and Iair Horn, 46. They were released to the Red Cross.

“A short while ago, accompanied by IDF and ISA forces, the returning hostages crossed the border into Israeli territory," the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement. "The returning hostages are currently on their way to an initial reception point in southern Israel, where they will be reunited with members of their families."

Reports suggest the three men appear to be in better condition than the hostages released the previous week. However, they looked pale and thin.

Trump took to social media to praise the hostage’s release.

Hamas has just released three Hostages from GAZA, including an American Citizen. They seem to be in good shape! This differs from their statement last week that they would not release any Hostages. Israel will now have to decide what they will do about the 12:00 O’CLOCK, TODAY,… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) February 15, 2025

Meanwhile, the terrorist group appeared to send a harsh message to the mother of the Israeli-American hostage.

Chen was reportedly given a gold coin to mark the birth of his daughter, a milestone he missed during his nearly 500-day captivity under Hamas. Meanwhile, the terror group handed an hourglass to the mother of another hostage still in their control, a chilling gesture seen as an attempt to taunt her as time continues to drag on.

The group’s actions are seen as a deliberate attempt to intensify the emotional toll on families of hostages, further complicating the already fragile situation.

About 70 hostages still remain in Hamas custody, with all the remaining captives being men. Half of the hostages are believed to be dead.