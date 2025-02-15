And the Loneliest and Most Miserable Americans Are...
Chiefs Fan Melts Down and Blames Trump for Blowout Loss at Super Bowl
So, That's Why Two People Got Shot at the Eagles Super Bowl Parade
Is This Why Biden Failed?
James Carville: Cavalry Isn't Coming to Stop Trump
VIP
New Jersey's Racially Biased Permitting Scheme Worse Than Originally Thought
Trump Once Again Deserves the Nobel Peace Prize
Here Are the Top DOGE Takedowns So Far
Trump, Elon Musk Shut Down Media's Efforts to Drive Them Apart
Trump Puts the Squeeze on Iran
Can We Shake Welfare Dependency in Time to Avoid Fiscal Collapse?
Skip 'Captain America: Brave New World,' Rewatch 'Clear and Present Danger'
The FTC Must Return to Supporting Startups and Small Business by Challenging Harmful...
The Future of Clean Energy Looks Increasingly Nuclear
Tipsheet

Three More Hostages Freed, But Hamas Delivers Cruel Message to Families

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 15, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

The terrorist group, Hamas, has released three more hostages, including an American, in exchange for more than 300 Palestinian prisoners, as part of a ceasefire agreement with Israel. The release is the latest development in a complex deal aimed at easing tensions between the two sides. This move follows previous exchanges and is seen as a significant step in ongoing efforts to bring about a more lasting truce. 

Advertisement

On Saturday, just days after President Donald Trump threatened that "all hell is going to break out" if Hamas does not release all the remaining hostages this week, Hamas freed the captives, Alexander (Sasha) Troufanov, 29; Sagui Dekel-Chen, 36, and Iair Horn, 46. They were released to the Red Cross. 

“A short while ago, accompanied by IDF and ISA forces, the returning hostages crossed the border into Israeli territory," the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement. "The returning hostages are currently on their way to an initial reception point in southern Israel, where they will be reunited with members of their families."

Reports suggest the three men appear to be in better condition than the hostages released the previous week. However, they looked pale and thin. 

Trump took to social media to praise the hostage’s release. 

Recommended

Here Are the Top DOGE Takedowns So Far Madeline Leesman
Advertisement

Meanwhile, the terrorist group appeared to send a harsh message to the mother of the Israeli-American hostage. 

Chen was reportedly given a gold coin to mark the birth of his daughter, a milestone he missed during his nearly 500-day captivity under Hamas. Meanwhile, the terror group handed an hourglass to the mother of another hostage still in their control, a chilling gesture seen as an attempt to taunt her as time continues to drag on.

The group’s actions are seen as a deliberate attempt to intensify the emotional toll on families of hostages, further complicating the already fragile situation. 

About 70 hostages still remain in Hamas custody, with all the  remaining captives being men. Half of the hostages are believed to be dead.

Tags: HOSTAGES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here Are the Top DOGE Takedowns So Far Madeline Leesman
Is This Why Biden Failed? Matt Vespa
And the Loneliest and Most Miserable Americans Are... Matt Vespa
So, That's Why Two People Got Shot at the Eagles Super Bowl Parade Matt Vespa
The Latest Agency to Get Targeted By Trump Couldn't Be More Deserving Matt Vespa
Ilhan Omar Faces Deportation Efforts Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here Are the Top DOGE Takedowns So Far Madeline Leesman
Advertisement