Blinken's Claim All He Can Do 'is Take Responsibility for My Own Actions,' May Explain Articles of Impeachment

The answers Sec. of State Antony Blinken had for Chuck Todd on Sunday's "Meet the Press" may explain why congressmen are filing articles of impeachment against him. When confronted about the families who lost their children as a result of Thursday's terrorist attack, Blinken discussed "taking[ing] responsibility."

TODAY: Father of fallen Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui says he blames U.S. “military leaders” for his son’s death.@SecBlinken: “If I were in his shoes, probably I'd feel exactly the same way. All I can do is take responsibility for my own actions … I’m deeply, deeply sorry.” pic.twitter.com/wOr5JaIx1U — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) August 29, 2021

Here's the relevant part of the exchange:

CHUCK TODD: I want to close -- you talked about how personal this has been, this tragic terrorist attack. It's not been easy for the parents. And you may have to speak to some of these parents face to face. Steve Nikoui, who is the father of Marine Lance Corporal Kareem Nikoui, one of the soldiers who died in the attack, here's what he said. He said, "They sent my son over there as a paper pusher, and then had the Taliban outside providing security. I blame my own military leaders. Biden turned his back on him. That's it." Obviously, he's grieving, and he's very upset. What are you going to say to these parents that believe it's the American government in some way that let their son down? SEC. ANTONY BLINKEN: Chuck, there are no words that I can say that, I think, anyone can say to assuage the grief that a parent is feeling at the loss of their child. Nothing. And if I were in his shoes, probably I'd feel exactly the same way. All I can do is take responsibility for my own actions and do everything possible to continue to bring people out of Afghanistan who want to leave between now and the 31st, and every single day thereafter. That's my -- my responsibility. But I -- as a -- as a parent myself, I feel deeply what he expressed. And all I can say is, I'm deeply, deeply sorry.

To say Sec. Blinken--or really anyone--has taken responsibility is a stretch at best.

As Reagan reported, Reps. Ralph Norman (R-SC) and Andy Harris (R-MD) have filed articles of impeachment against the secretary.

A statement from Rep. Norman in part mentioned such responsibilities in that "Secretary Blinken is also responsible for the safety of American citizens abroad and, in the case of danger, the safe and efficient evacuation of those Americans – which he has not done thus far."

Blinken's other responses during the interview weren't much better.

When pressed about what will happen on September 1, Blinken confirmed they have not changed the deadline:

Well, two things Chuck. First, in terms of having an on-the-ground diplomatic presence on September 1st, that's not likely to happen. But what is going to happen is that our commitment to continue to help people leave Afghanistan who want to leave and who are not out by September 1st, that endures. There's no deadline on that effort. And we have ways, we have mechanisms to help facilitate the ongoing departure of people from Afghanistan if they choose to leave.

His assurances about the Taliban were also lackluster. When asked if there was going to be "more negotiating with the Taliban, here was Blinken's response:

Well, look, I'm not going to get into the detail, but let me say this. First, you may have seen that just yesterday a very senior Talib an official went on television and radio across the country and repeatedly assured people in Afghanistan that they would have the freedom to travel after August 31st. He even specifically said, "Those who worked for the Americans and those who want to leave for whatever reason will have that freedom." Now of course, we don't take the Taliban at their word, we take them by their deed. And that's what we're going to be looking to. We have more than 100 countries, 114 countries who signed onto a statement we initiated making clear the international community expects the Taliban to make good on a commitment to let people continue to leave the country after August 31st. That freedom of travel is essential to the international community's expectations of the Taliban going forward. And working with other countries very closely, we're going to make sure that we put in place the means to do that. An airport that functions, other ways of leaving the country, all of that is what we're working on in the days ahead.

There was also a question about "cooperation" with Taliban can be assured, with Blinken sticking to dependency on this "international community":

CHUCK TODD: What -- what has been promised to the Taliban for this cooperation? Is it money? Is it -- is it money that we have frozen right now that they perhaps might be able to use for governing? SEC. ANTONY BLINKEN: Nothing has been promised to the Taliban. To the contrary, we have made very clear, and not just us, country upon country around the world have made clear that there are very significant expectations of the Taliban going forward if they're going to have any kind of relationship with the rest of the world. Starting with freedom of travel, but then going on to making sure that they're sustaining the basic rights of their people, including women and girls, making sure that they're making good on commitments they've repeatedly made on counterterrorism and having some inclusivity in governance.

He denied there being that kill list given to the Taliban, but his answer indicated there was indeed one:

CHUCK TODD: I want to ask about this idea that we’re -- some of these lists of people that you're trying to get out of the country you've had to give to the Taliban. And I know you guys have some -- that you think some of this has been a bit overreported or exaggerated. But given the Haqqani network's ties to the Taliban, how can you be sure any list you share of Afghans who helped Americans won't be used for horrendous reasons by the Haqqani network or others? SEC. ANTONY BLINKEN: Chuck, it's simply not the case. The idea that we've done anything to put at further risk those that we're trying to help leave the country is simply wrong. And the idea that we shared lists of Americans or others with the Taliban is simply wrong -- CHUCK TODD: What was shared? SEC. ANTONY BLINKEN: In specific -- so, in specific instances when you're trying to get a bus or a group of people through, and you need to show a manifest to do that, because particularly in cases where people don't have the necessary credentials on them or documents on them, then you would -- you'll share names on a list of people on the bus so they can be assured that those are people that we're looking to bring in. And by definition, that's exactly what's happened. We've gotten 5,500 American citizens out of Afghanistan. And to the extent that in an individual case with a particular group or a bus to verify that the people on the bus or in that group were people who were supposed to come out, American citizens, especially again, if they lacked the right document with them, that's what we would do. But the idea that we put anyone in any further jeopardy is simply wrong.

It's worth reminding that not even President Joe Biden denied there was such a list.