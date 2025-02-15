In a clear display of political bias, celebrities recently canceled multiple performances at the Kennedy Center in protest of President Donald Trump. Once celebrated for its commitment to artistic expression, this arts institution has allowed partisan politics to shape its programming decisions. Trump’s shakeup, in which he ousted 18 members of the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts board and replaced them with a Trump-aligned majority, has made left-wing crybabies spiral into a black hole and flee the Washington, D.C. institution.

The recent changes have had immediate repercussions, with several prominent artists canceling their performances and key board members resigning in protest. Alongside celebrities criticizing Trump’s actions, a crowd of D.C. residents gathered outside the Kennedy Center on Thursday to voice their opposition to the alterations and condemn Trump’s influence on the institution.

Television producer Shonda Rhimes, the creator of Grey’s Anatomy, has announced her departure. She previously served as a Kennedy Center treasurer.

“Please be advised that as of today, Shonda Rhimes has resigned from the board of the Kennedy Center,” she said in a statement.

Singer Ben Folds also announced he would no longer serve as an artistic adviser to the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center.

“It’s been a wonderful 8 years [but] given developments at the Kennedy Center, effective today, I am resigning as artistic advisor to the NSO. Not for me,” Folds said in a statement.

Opera singer and actress Renée Fleming is also stepping back from her role as an artistic adviser at the institution. She praised David Rubenstein, whom Trump fired, adding that his leadership is “just one of the many ways he has contributed to America’s cultural and historic heritage. He is the greatest patriot I know.”

Additionally, the Philadelphia-based rock and soul band Low Cut Connie announced the cancellation of their scheduled March 19 performance at the Kennedy Center in protest of Trump’s recent shakeup.

“I was very excited to perform as part of this wonderful institution’s Social Impact series, which emphasizes community, joy, justice, and equity through the arts,” the band’s founder, Adam Weiner, wrote on Instagram. “Upon learning that this institution that has run nonpartisan for 54 years is now chaired by President Trump himself and his regime, I decided I will not perform there.”

Issa-Rae said that due to what she believes to “be an infringement on the values of an institution that has faithfully celebrated artists of all backgrounds through all mediums,” she would cancel an upcoming, sold-out show at the institution.

In a statement, Trump wrote that it “is a great honor to be Chairman of The Kennedy Center, especially with this amazing Board of Trustees. We will make The Kennedy Center a very special and exciting place!”