Foreign Relations Ranking Member Risch: Today Marks 'Official Return to Rule By Terrorism in Afghanistan'

Aug 26, 2021
Members of Congress are quickly reacting to the news of multiple fatalities in Kabul resulting from the suicide bombs, which includes at least 11 American service members. 

Ranking Member Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID), noted in a solemn statement that "Today’s bombings outside of the airport and around Kabul serve as the official return to rule by terrorism in Afghanistan."

"As these bombings indicate, we cannot trust the Taliban to keep Americans safe. The administration should have laid more competent plans and gotten people out much sooner than this. The time deficit we are facing is a dilemma of the administration’s own making, and this emergency situation was avoidable," his statement continued.

The committee's chairman, Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ), similarly said that "As we wait for more details to come, one thing is clear: We can't trust the Taliban with Americans' security." He stopped short of calling it a terrorist attack though in his statement. 

Such a sentiment cannot be emphasized enough, especially when the Biden administration has relied on the goodwill and word of Taliban.

In closing, Risch's statement also touched upon the stated evacuation date of August 31, which is just five days away. 

"Today is August 26, five days ahead of the self-imposed deadline of August 31, and more than two weeks out from the solemn anniversary of September 11, a date that sits heavy on the hearts of all Americans, and one which the president broadcast to the world as our official withdrawal date earlier this year. The Taliban and its terrorist contemporaries clearly don’t care about our deadlines or our people left in the country. They have what they want, which is an America and a NATO in disarray and retreat," his statement closed with.

