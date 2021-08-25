Afghanistan

Are Americans in Afghanistan Screwed After August 31st? Blinken Explains

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Aug 25, 2021 3:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
Are Americans in Afghanistan Screwed After August 31st? Blinken Explains

Source: (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

Speaking to reporters at the State Department Wednesday afternoon, Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed the U.S. government is aware of at least 6000 Americans being in Afghanistan and said approximately 4500 have been evacuated. At least 1500 Americans still need to be evacuated. 

When asked about what will happen to Americans trapped in the country past August 31, the deadline when all U.S. military will leave the country, Blinken explained how the Taliban will handle the situation. The Secretary did not comment on passports confiscated or destroyed by the Taliban at checkpoints outside of the airport. 

Blinken was also pressed on State Department staff that has been abandoned in Kabul. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Biden Gets Asked About Leaving Americans in Afghanistan and...Laughs
Katie Pavlich
Johns Hopkins Doctor Easily Shreds the Narratives Behind Forcing Kids to Mask Up for COVID
Matt Vespa
Cuomo's Successor Makes a Major Concession About COVID Deaths
Reagan McCarthy
Clown Show: State Department Now Says Their Stranded Americans Figure Was Total Garbage
Matt Vespa
Donald Trump's Operation Warp Speed Saved 140K American Lives
Spencer Brown
The Brits Are Furious With Biden
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Chip Bok
View Cartoon
Most Popular