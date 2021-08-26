BREAKING: Four U.S. Marines Killed in Suicide Bombings

After the Pentagon confirmed that there were American casualties from the two suicide bombings that took place outside the Kabul airport Thursday, The Wall Street Journal is now reporting that four United States Marines are dead.

According to WSJ, "the U.S. ambassador in Kabul has told staff there that four U.S. Marines were killed in an explosion at the city’s airport and three wounded, a U.S. official with knowledge of the briefing said."

The Pentagon also confirmed that "a number of U.S. service members were killed in today's complex attack at Kabul airport."

The service members who were killed in Kabul today are the first American combat casualties in the country since February 2020 — making this loss yet more blood on Biden's hands amid his mismanaged withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Remember, there were zero combat casualties in Afghanistan from February 2020 until now. This is on Joe Biden, and no one else. https://t.co/id5uf7K6eS — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 26, 2021

As Katie reported, President Biden remarked in an interview on his Afghanistan withdrawal with George Stephanopolous earlier this month that "no one's being killed right now, God forgive me if I'm wrong about that, but no one's being killed right now."

In remarks delivered from the White House on August 20, President Biden was clear: "any attack on our forces or disruption of our operations at the airport will be met with a swift and forceful response."

"...any attack on our forces or disruption of our operations at the airport will be met with a swift and forceful response." Joe Biden, August 20, 2021. https://t.co/LSnpSmzglM — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) August 26, 2021

He also insisted that his administration was "keeping a close watch on any potential terrorist threat at or around the airport, including from the ISIS affiliates in Afghanistan."

As hours pass since the attack, no statement or briefing has been issued from the White House, and there has been no update to the White House schedule suggesting that President Biden will address the American people on Thursday's developments or the tragic loss of American service members.