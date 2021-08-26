BREAKING: Four U.S. Marines Killed in Suicide Bombings

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: Aug 26, 2021 1:25 PM
  Share   Tweet
BREAKING: Four U.S. Marines Killed in Suicide Bombings

Source: AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon

After the Pentagon confirmed that there were American casualties from the two suicide bombings that took place outside the Kabul airport Thursday, The Wall Street Journal is now reporting that four United States Marines are dead. 

According to WSJ, "the U.S. ambassador in Kabul has told staff there that four U.S. Marines were killed in an explosion at the city’s airport and three wounded, a U.S. official with knowledge of the briefing said."

The Pentagon also confirmed that "a number of U.S. service members were killed in today's complex attack at Kabul airport."

The service members who were killed in Kabul today are the first American combat casualties in the country since February 2020 — making this loss yet more blood on Biden's hands amid his mismanaged withdrawal from Afghanistan.

As Katie reported, President Biden remarked in an interview on his Afghanistan withdrawal with George Stephanopolous earlier this month that "no one's being killed right now, God forgive me if I'm wrong about that, but no one's being killed right now."

In remarks delivered from the White House on August 20, President Biden was clear: "any attack on our forces or disruption of our operations at the airport will be met with a swift and forceful response." 

He also insisted that his administration was "keeping a close watch on any potential terrorist threat at or around the airport, including from the ISIS affiliates in Afghanistan."

As hours pass since the attack, no statement or briefing has been issued from the White House, and there has been no update to the White House schedule suggesting that President Biden will address the American people on Thursday's developments or the tragic loss of American service members. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Biden Last Week on Kabul Airport Chaos: 'Nobody is Being Killed'
Katie Pavlich
Flashback: Biden Vowed to Use 'All Tools' to Protect Americans From Taliban
Reagan McCarthy

LATEST: Two Suicide Bombings at Kabul Airport; Several U.S. Troops Wounded; Many Civilian Casualties 
Spencer Brown

'Almost a Certainty That Americans Will Be Left Behind' Following Suicide Bombings at Kabul Airport
Julio Rosas
GOP Rep: Biden’s Afghanistan Withdrawal Was 'Botched' and Executed in 'Reverse Order'
Madeline Leesman

Why Are Empty Planes Leaving Kabul As Americans Remain Stranded Behind Enemy Lines?
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular