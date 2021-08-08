Tunnel to Towers is Commemorating 20th Anniversary of 9/11 in a Truly Special Way

The 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11 is already almost upon us. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is commemorating that anniversary with CEO Frank Siller embarking on the "NEVER FORGET WALK: Following in the Footsteps of the Fallen," a 42 day walk of 537 miles, across six states, with stops including at the the Pentagon, Shanskville, Pennsylvania, and Ground Zero. He will walk approximately 15 miles each day.

The Siller family began their August 1 morning at a wreath laying ceremony at the Pentagon Memorial to honor Frank Siller's brother, Stephen Siller, an FDNY who gave his life on September 11. They then proceeded to the Arlington County Firehouse 5, one of the stations which responded to the Pentagon that day. The ceremony at the firehouse featured Tunnel to Tower program recipients and numerous speakers, including Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), who served as a military commander in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

"This journey, for the Siller family and for myself personally, I can't tell you how important it is to make sure we never forget what happened 20 years ago. This walk will remind our fellow Americans what happened 20 years ago, so they will tell their children what happened, and they can tell their children, so we keep our promise to Never Forget," emphasized Siller.

"On this day, we remember that while some of these brave men and women may not return from the Towers, they may not return from Afghanistan, they may not return from Iraq, but we have to honor them and we have to remember them. That's why we are here today, to recognize the selfless sacrifice given by these incredible heroes to their communities, to their states, and to our great United States of America," said Sen. Ernst.

Other speakers included Gold Star spouse Shannon Slutman, fallen first responder widow Dena Parlo, U.S, Army Captain Gavin White, Arlington County Fire Department Chaplain Leonard Hamlin, Arlington County Fire Department Captain Justin Tirellli who responded to the Pentagon on 9/11, Home Depot Local District Manager Orrin Burkett, and GMC Zone Manager Casey Garwood.

The kickoff event involved many meaningful presentations and donations. Siller, and the walkers who took part in this kickoff event with him, also went to the Arlington County Police Department, where Siller gave them a piece of steel from the World Trade Center. Once arriving in D.C., the Tunnel to Towers Foundation donated a piece of steel to the Washington DC Fire & EMS Training Academy.

Siller, hundreds of walkers, and 50 motorcyclists also walked over 8 miles through Northern Virginia and D.C. on that day. Retired U.S. Captain White, who was injured in Afghanistan, spoke about the trek the walkers would take part in that day. "For all of you out here today to walk, thank you for bringing attention to something that needs attention. Thank you for sharing with every step memories that need to be remembered," he said.

Sunday's kickoff was just the beginning, and Siller will be greeted by many more parades and crowds as he makes his journey.

Locations include:

Winchester, VA - August 7th

Cumberland, MD - August 14th

Shanksville, PA - August 21st

Hershey, PA - August 28th

Easton, PA - September 4th

Morristown, NJ - September 5th

Staten Island, NY - September 10th

There will also be a "NEVER FORGET concert" on August 21, at Jones Beach on Long Island. Tickets will be donated to first responders, military personnel and Gold Star families, and are also on sale at LiveNation.com.

A parade will take place in State Island on September 10 and there will be a name reading ceremony on September 12. This ceremony will read the names of the men and women who have died from 9/11 related illnesses.

The Foundation is also known for donating mortgage-free smart homes to injured veterans and first responders.