Another Issue Hitting Virginia Statewide Races: Disturbing Parole Board Corruption

There are, perhaps, few more disturbing finds of the current Northam administration in Virginia, and the previous McAuliffe administration, than the corruption and lawbreaking to do with the parole board.

An AP explainer from Sarah Rankin put it this way:

In March 2020, amid a push to get eligible inmates out of crowded prisons as the coronavirus pandemic began to grip the U.S., the Virginia Parole Board granted release to 95 inmates, just over half the number approved in all of 2019. Among those 95 were at least 35 people convicted in killings, some of them high-profile, brutal cases. As news of the parole grant decisions made their way around the state, news reports began to bubble up about concerns from prosecutors and victims’ families. In many cases, they complained they had not been properly notified of the decision or, in the case of victims’ families, given the chance to weigh in as required by law.

As Townhall columnist Gabriella Hoffman explained in April, there was not only rampant corruption, but the whistleblowers who sounded the alarm were the ones punished:

A particularly high-profile case, which first brought criticism upon the agency, involved Vincent Martin, who in 1979 killed Richmond Patrolman Michael Connors, execution-style. He served only 40 years of his life sentence. Martin was paroled without the board first alerting state prosecutors or victims' families.

Glenn Youngkin, who was selected as the Republican nominee for governor in a convention last month, recently held a press conference with former Richmond police officer Cheryl Nici.

Youngkin's remarks in part mentioned:

The most fundamental obligation of government is to keep citizens safe, but when Terry McAuliffe was governor, he failed and he caused chaos. Under Terry McAuliffe Virginia’s murder rate increased 43 percent. Under Terry McAuliffe the rape rate went up every year he was governor, and this is a guy who says he stands up for woman. Terry doesn’t stand up for women. His parole board and his policies cost lives and put more women in danger. What we’ve seen of Terry McAuliffe's lawless parole board is absolute chaos. Instead of standing with victims, they dismissed their concerns and ignored them, and kept them in the dark in violation of Virginia law. Instead of taking careful, thoughtful approach to granting parole, Terry McAuliffe's parole board has pursued a scandalous, a scandalous agenda of setting the most violent criminals free. By 2017, the last year of Terry's term, all five members of the parole board had been appointed by him. Terry’s appointees were a majority of the board until just last year, and until last month, half of the board were picked by Terry. Terry’s handpicked chair, Adrianne Bennett, is now disappeared from her job as a judge because of what we now know, that when she headed the parole board she told her staff to, ‘wave the wand of power.’ ‘Let’s cut them loose,’ Bennett wrote. Her assistant was gleeful, writing that she felt drunk with power. Last year they released cop killer Vincent Martin, who murdered Richmond police officer Michael Connors in cold blood and an inspector general found that they broke the law in the process of granting him his parole. Bennett also released eight other convicted murderers.

The gubernatorial candidate also promised that he will "replace the entire parole board, will support law enforcement, and we will restore respect for victims in the parole board process," while warning that McAuliffe has said he would end qualified immunity.

Virginia needs a new Governor and a new Attorney General. @MarkHerringVA failed to lead on this issue and has been afraid to criticize the Virginia parole board for releasing violent offenders into our streets merely because of his liberal political views. https://t.co/FVZpOTK3VL — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) June 16, 2021

Criminal First/Victim Last policies must end https://t.co/ZYPHsJObCZ — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) June 16, 2021

The Roanoke Times released an editorial on Thursday, "Parole board report shows why Virginia needs a full investigation," describing it as one which "amounts to an 'investigation of an investigation.'"

The editors were less than thrilled with the report, and the lack of complete answers it provided. "Ultimately, this Democratic-backed inquiry underscores a Republican point: It reveals just enough questionable behavior to merit a full investigation," the editorial closed with.

The Roanoke Times said it best: “We’d prefer to say that this was a narrowly crafted inquiry that doesn’t pretend to address any of the big questions about the parole board, all of which are still on the table.”



When will @MarkHerringVA call for a real investigation? — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) June 17, 2021

Jason Miyrares, the Republican candidate for attorney general in Virginia, is a former prosecutor who has been making this a campaign issue even before he won the nomination.

If you want to know what one-party rule looks like, look no further than the sham of an “investigation” conducted by a law firm hand picked and paid for by Democrat Attorney General, Mark Herring. The Parole Board violated the law by deliberately refusing to notify victims. pic.twitter.com/FnEVdLBEBB — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) June 14, 2021

During a debate between Miyares and incumbent Attorney General Mark Herring on Tuesday, Miyares highlighted the parole board scandals, reminding voters that Herring is "the parole board's lawyer." Miyares has since continued to remind voters that Herring had a duty to keep the parole board from violating the law.

In Tuesdays debate, I called out @MarkHerringVA for the investigating the whistleblower, not the parole board.



Thank you to the reporters who have exposed this shameful coverup.



Mark, it’s been 2 days… will you denounce the parole of violent offenders? pic.twitter.com/V5i0QwEf2b — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) June 17, 2021

At one point of the debate, Miyrares charged:

The Washington Post famously says democracy dies in the darkness. You know what else dies in the darkness, any sense of accountability, but this parole board because they have not been investigated. But this Attorney General what he did is he paid six figures for a Democrat law firm to come out with some report that did not even investigate the parole board. It investigated whistleblower had the bravery of notifying the victims. See he law in the Virginia is clear. If you're the victim of a violent crime, you should be notified and get input to parole board before they might out your rapist or the family member of a murdered loved ones back on the streets. That has never been investigated. They broke the law to do it. The law says you have to also notify the prosecuting attorney, they were never notified to do it. And the leaked emails from the Inspector General's report show, the Attorney General knew about what was going on. He did nothing to stop it. He's yet to this day did nothing to investigate it. So literally, accountability has died in the darkness. And I applaud the reporters like the Richmond Times dispatch and others that have exposed what the most shameful instances and cover ups we've seen in Virginia history. And the question is, why did Mark Herring know when did he know what and why did he do nothing to stop some of the worst people from getting back out on the streets again in Virginia?

Miyares has also highlighted a contrast between himself as Herring, referring to a "criminal first/victim last mentality" from his opponent.

Today, @MarkHerringVA failed miserably at defending his own record as Attorney General. Voters have a real choice in November: either accept Herring's criminal first/victim last mindset or chart a new course where violent criminals stay behind bars. pic.twitter.com/GZU0nWSIyF — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) June 15, 2021

Yesterday, it was apparent that @MarkHerringVA could not defend his record as AG.



Let's do this five more times! pic.twitter.com/bbh3gqi7gl — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) June 16, 2021



