Glenn Youngkin Declared Winner in Virginia GOP Gubernatorial Primary

Conservative political outsider Glenn Youngkin was declared the winner of Virginia’s GOP gubernatorial primary, with the race called on Monday night. Youngkin defeated a field of candidates in the state’s rank-choice style voting system after multiple rounds. Other contenders included political outsider Pete Snyder, former Delegate Kirk Cox, state Senator Amanda Chase, and Sergio de la Peña.

ELECTIONS DAILY PROJECTION:



Elections Daily can now project that Glenn Youngkin, the former Carlyle Group CEO and political outsider, has won the Virginia GOP nomination for Governor.



Many believed that the Convention would end Youngkin. That did not end up being the case. — Elections Daily (@Elections_Daily) May 11, 2021

I've seen enough. Former Carlyle Group CEO Glenn Youngkin has won the Republican convention for #VAGOV and will be the party's nominee in the fall. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) May 11, 2021

Yougkin is slated to take on former Governor Terry McAuliffe in November.

We will have more to say tomorrow, but for now, let me convey my appreciation to and respect for the other candidates who courageously stepped forward to seek this nomination. Every Republican should be proud that our party inspired such a spirited, diverse and talented field... — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) May 11, 2021

of candidates. I have reached out to all of them and look forward to working together as one team to win in November. — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) May 11, 2021

The race came down to Youngkin and Snyder, while the rest of the contenders were defeated much earlier.