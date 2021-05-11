Virginia

Glenn Youngkin Declared Winner in Virginia GOP Gubernatorial Primary

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: May 11, 2021 9:15 AM
Source: Photo courtesy of Glenn Youngkin for Congress

Conservative political outsider Glenn Youngkin was declared the winner of Virginia’s GOP gubernatorial primary, with the race called on Monday night. Youngkin defeated a field of candidates in the state’s rank-choice style voting system after multiple rounds. Other contenders included political outsider Pete Snyder, former Delegate Kirk Cox, state Senator Amanda Chase, and Sergio de la Peña.

Yougkin is slated to take on former Governor Terry McAuliffe in November.

The race came down to Youngkin and Snyder, while the rest of the contenders were defeated much earlier.

Most Popular