'Alleged Comedian' Jimmy Kimmel Refers to Florida as 'America's North Korea'

During Thursday's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," host Jimmy Kimmel referred to the state of Florida as "America's North Korea," Cortney O'Brien with Fox News highlighted.

No, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) did not cut off his state from the rest of the country and the world overnight. The successful and popular sitting governor, who is the left's favorite target, earned Kimmel's ire because of the wacky but fun idea of the 2021 Python Challenge.

"In America's North Korea, the Sunshine State, from time to time, we enjoy taking a look at what's going on, and tonight we are doing it again in a Gov. DeSantis edition of 'This Week in Florida,'" he said while showing a video of the governor kicking off the challenge to remove Burmese pythons, an invasive species.

People who know a lot more about world affairs took to Twitter to call Kimmel out.

Alleged comedian Jimmy Kimmel calls Florida "America's North Korea." pic.twitter.com/uGzutPLxC4 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 4, 2021

How Hollywood political group-think produces hateful ignorance. https://t.co/mM4m49WRmp — Steven Law (@LawAmericanX) June 5, 2021

Do... do people actually think this makes DeSantis look bad?



Jimmy Kimmel looks like a dick in this, attacking DeSantis and Florida for, near as I can tell, literally no reason at all https://t.co/Cfz1sy64WB — PoliMath (@politicalmath) June 4, 2021

An example of Newspeak referring to one of the freest states on the US as one of the least free countries in the world. — Trevor (@hotforliberty) June 4, 2021

Kimmel seems to have had a particularly unhealthy obsession with the dictatorship, as Peter Weber with The Week noted that the late-night host also suggested former Vice President Mike Pence serve as North Korea's Kim Jong Un's assistant director.

"I'm not a historian, but do countries usually have an assistant dictator?" Kimmel asked, his sheer ignorance on full display. While showing a photoshopped version of Pence smiling and waving alongside the dictator, Kimmel suggested "I guess he was looking for a healthier work environment after Trump."

Kimmel may be too ignorant to know better, but North Korea is no laughing matter. The nation is isolated from the rest of the world, with residents living under a cult of personality centered around Kim Jong Un. Many citizens become political prisoners and are subject to concentration camps.

Human Rights Watch notes that "North Korea remains among the world’s most repressive countries."

The human rights violations in North Korea are so severe that even the United Nations has acknowledged the regime has committed "crimes against humanity."

Our own citizens are being subjected to mistreatment, torture, and murder as well. In 2017, Otto Warmbier was sent home to the United States after being detained in North Korea for over a year after allegedly stealing a propaganda poster, though he was in a coma and died shortly after coming home.

Then again, Kimmel's definition of what's funny includes finding it acceptable to appear in blackface, on multiple occasions.