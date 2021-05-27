Pro-Life Group SBA List Releases $2M Ad Ahead of SCOTUS Case: 'Major Opportunity to Educate'

On Wednesday, Susan B. Anthony List released a $2 million ad highlighting medical breakthroughs in the nearly 50 years since Roe v. Wade was decided. We know much more about fetal development, and thus the humanity of the unborn.

A press release put out by the group states:

The :30 spot will air on national cable, including on Lifetime, Hallmark, and Bravo networks, as well as select streaming services, and in the Washington, DC media market on top news stations. “The science is simple: unborn children are human beings and deserve protection,” said SBA List President Marjorie Dannenfelser. “By 15 weeks, children in the womb have fully formed noses and lips, eyelids and eyebrows; they can suck their thumb, and even feel pain. Across the country, state lawmakers acting on the will of the people have introduced nearly 550 pro-life bills – 70 already enacted so far this year – aimed at recognizing these facts and humanizing our laws. We are eager to further educate the nation about these realities and are hopeful that the law will soon catch up to the science.” A growing body of scientific literature continually affirms the humanity of unborn children.

As Reagan reported last week, the U.S. Supreme Court decided to take up Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health concerning the Gestational Age Act, a Mississippi law from 2018 that bans abortions past 15-weeks. The Court will answer the question as to if pre-viability bans are constitutional.

The press release also notes:

The Supreme Court announced it will consider the question of whether all “pre-viability” bans on abortion are unconstitutional. In 1973, unborn children were considered viable at around 28 weeks. Since that time, the concept of viability has shifted. Premature babies can survive at 22 weeks, if not earlier, with active care and surgeons treat children in-utero as a separate patient as they treat a growing list of conditions directly in the womb.

The ad seeks to educate the American public about our abortion laws, which, under Roe and its companion case Doe v. Bolton, must contain broadly defined health exceptions, thus effectively allowing abortions throughout all nine months of pregnancy.

As research shows, most late-term abortions are performed on healthy women with healthy unborn children.

In a statement provided to Townhall, SBA's Vice President of Communications Mallory Quigley spoke further about their education efforts. "This is a major opportunity to educate the majority of Americans who support common sense pro-life policies but are largely unaware of how extreme our nation’s abortion laws are. It is because of the Supreme Court and its role in abortion policy that our nation is one of just seven countries in the world that allow abortion on demand through birth – alongside China and North Korea," she said.

Politicians and experts remain hopeful that the Supreme Court will rule in favor of the law and overturn a lower court decision to block it.