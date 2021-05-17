Abortion

Supreme Court to Take Up Major Abortion Case

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: May 17, 2021 10:05 AM
Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File

The Supreme Court agreed on Monday to hear a major abortion case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, from Mississippi. The law in question, the Gestational Age Act, bans abortion after 15 weeks gestation, and the court will decide if these restrictions on pre-viability on elective abortions are unconstitutional. The high court will review a lower court decision that blocked the law from being enforced.

The court only agreed to consider one question that was presented, which simply asks if restrictions before viability are a violation of the constitution. The justices declined to take up two other presented questions related to the "dignity of unborn children" and the "danger of late-term abortions."

Pro-choice activists argued that the court should not take up a review of the case, with the risk of setting new precedent for restrictions on abortions.

