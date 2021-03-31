Oh, So That's Why the Pentagon's Woke Czar Was Reassigned

I admit that I sort of just rolled my eyes and didn’t care when Richard Torres-Estrada was tapped to be the Pentagon’s first diversity and inclusion chief. He’s a ‘woke’ czar—and he didn’t last long. I mean you cannot make this up. Days after his appointment, Torres-Estrada's social media history was revealed, and it was what you usually see from unhinged coastal liberals concerning Trump derangement syndrome. Yes, you bet Hitler comparisons were made. The inclusion director pretty much said our former president was a Nazi. Even though he’s no longer president, Trump is still finding a way to take out his enemies in the Biden administration. but the irony is thick here regarding the job title and Torres-Estrada’s eventual fate (via Fox News):

The Pentagon's new diversity chief has been "reassigned" amid an investigation of past social media posts including comparing former President Trump to Adolf Hitler, a U.S. defense official confirmed to Fox News on Tuesday.

The U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM) has been investigating the social media activity of Richard Torres-Estrada, days after he was announced as their new head of diversity and inclusion. Torres-Estrada's Facebook account is currently blocked from public view, but it was still viewable in time for Fox News' Tucker Carlson to include images of some of his posts during his show on Friday.

A spokesman said Torres-Estrada has not been fired but rather "assigned to other duties pending the results of the investigation."

"The Commander has directed an investigation to look into the facts surrounding Mr. Torres-Estrada’s selection," said Ken McGraw, a spokesman for the US Special Operations Command. "It would be inappropriate to comment on specifics until the evaluation is complete."

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby confirmed the existence of the investigation during a Monday press briefing in response to a question about Torres-Estrada's past posts. One social media posting juxtaposed a picture of Trump holding a Bible next to an image of Hitler.

