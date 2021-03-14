Sen. Cruz Demands Answers Over the Military's Decision to Publicly Chide Tucker Carlson

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R) on Sunday penned a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin over the Military's use of official Armed Forces' communication channels to address Fox News host Tucker Carlson's criticisms.

The senator pointed out that Military members are prohibited from using their official capacities to engage in partisan politics. Instead of abiding by the Department of Defense's policies, Pentagon officials, Cruz said, used public attacks on Carlson "for the sake of leftwing ideology and political expediency."

One of the primary concerns the senator has is with Military officials saying civilians are not allowed to criticize the Armed Forces unless they themselves have served. Engaging in this kind of behavior, Cruz said, "weaponizes" the Military and breaks generations of tradition.

"This spectacle risks politicizing the military after several centuries of efforts to keep military officials out of domestic affairs, undermining civil-military relations by having the military take a side in a contentious cultural dispute, and the perception that military leaders are happily weaponizing the institution against political critics of the sitting administration," he explained.

Using an official office to engage in political conduct can also cause animosity among servicemembers, making it difficult to keep order and discipline, the senator said.

Cruz concluded his letter by requesting an in-person meeting to discuss the incident as well as a formal response from the DOD.

Under Biden, the military is launching political attacks to intimidate Tucker Carlson & other civilians who criticize their policy decisions.



Officials in uniform are being used for the campaign.



I've demanded a meeting with the Commandant of the USMC to put a stop to it. pic.twitter.com/Ihl8xRJr0S — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 14, 2021

Below is the full letter (emphasis mine):