Liz Cheney

Another Republican Leader Comes Out in Support of Liz Cheney Ouster

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: May 09, 2021 9:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Another Republican Leader Comes Out in Support of Liz Cheney Ouster

Source: AP Photo/Hans Pennink

As the vote to likely oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) as the chair of the House Republican Conference approaches, she isn't the only Republican woman making headlines. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) is a rising star and likely replacement. Last week, President Donald Trump and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) endorsed Stefanik as that replacement. On Sunday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) endorsed her as well. 

"Do you support Elise Stefanik for that job," Maria Bartiromo asked McCarthy as his appearance on "Sunday Morning Features" came to a close. "Yes, I do," replied the minority leader. There you have it. A simple and direct answer.

Leader McCarthy made similar points to those made by Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) on "Fox News Sunday," the focus being that Rep. Cheney is in a leadership position, and those members need to stick to a unified message, with leaders focused on "uniting the nation." However, Rep. Banks, who chairs the Republican Study Committee, did not speak to support or opposition to Rep. Stefanik.

It was during Rep. Bank's "Fox News Sunday" where host Chris Wallace was particularly intent on getting the congressman to address Rep. Stefanik's record. By the numbers, Cheney has an edge over Stefanik in a score card from Heritage Action, 80 to 48 percent. The former also voted with President Trump 93 percent, compared to Stefanik's 78 percent. The Club for Growth is a particularly vocal opponent of Rep. Stefanik replacing Cheney, referring to her as "a liberal."

That being said, Rep. Stefanik is considered a more loyal party member. Granted, anyone is compared to Cheney's outspoken views against Trump, which she has doubled down on, but loyalty is what Stefanik has been known for. 

It's worth emphasizing that Stefanik tweeted and thanked Leader McCarthy not only for "your endorsement," but that her account has tweeted throughout the day highlighting this loyalty.

A vote is expected this week. While Rep. Cheney handily survived being ousted in February, that likely had very much to do with the support she had from leaders like McCarthy. That support is no more.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Montana Becomes Latest State to Protect Young Women in Sports
Rebecca Downs
Canadian Pastor Arrested and Dragged Off by SWAT Team on Busy Highway for 'Inciting' People to Go to Church
Rebecca Downs
Here's Why the Liberal Media Got Scalped With Their Rudy Giuliani Coverage
Matt Vespa
Dr. Fauci: 'I Hope' We'll Be 'Normal' By 'Next Mother's Day' with 'Some Conditions'
Rebecca Downs
ICYMI: Charges for Hundreds of Rioters Have Been Dropped
Katie Pavlich
CDC Confusion Thrusts Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Cruise Industry Into the News Once More
VIP
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Steve Breen
View Cartoon
Most Popular