Will This Woman Replace Liz Cheney?

Earlier today "leaked" audio caught House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy talking about House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney. McCarthy is heard saying he's "had it" with her antics.

"I’ve had it with, I’ve had it with her. You know, I’ve lost confidence,” McCarthy said. "Well, someone just has to bring a motion, but I assume that will probably take place."

LISTEN: Mediaite obtained audio of Kevin McCarthy trashing Liz Cheney on a Fox News hot mic pic.twitter.com/y08wuv4JDj — Aidan McLaughlin (@aidnmclaughlin) May 4, 2021

Now, rumors are swirling Cheney's leadership role could soon come to an end. It's being reported New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, who played key roles in defending President Donald Trump against impeachment, could be her replacement.

Republicans are eyeing another vote on their conference chair after Congress returns to Washington, D.C., next week. What's different about this potential vote is that there's a formidable successor eying the job, according to one Republican. "I suspect that within the next two weeks Elise Stefanik will be our conference chair," Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Texas, told Fox News Tuesday

NEWS: Elise Stefanik has been making calls to GOP members in a bid to replace to Cheney as conf chair, sources tell me & @Olivia_Beavers.



Also hearing GOP leaders have been whipping against Cheney, which isn't terribly surprising given McCarthy's recent public comments. story TK — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) May 4, 2021