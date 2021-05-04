Liz Cheney

Will This Woman Replace Liz Cheney?

May 04, 2021
Earlier today "leaked" audio caught House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy talking about House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney. McCarthy is heard saying he's "had it" with her antics. 

"I’ve had it with, I’ve had it with her. You know, I’ve lost confidence,” McCarthy said. "Well, someone just has to bring a motion, but I assume that will probably take place."

Now, rumors are swirling Cheney's leadership role could soon come to an end. It's being reported New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, who played key roles in defending President Donald Trump against impeachment, could be her replacement.

Republicans are eyeing another vote on their conference chair after Congress returns to Washington, D.C., next week. What's different about this potential vote is that there's a formidable successor eying the job, according to one Republican. 

"I suspect that within the next two weeks Elise Stefanik will be our conference chair," Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Texas, told Fox News Tuesday

