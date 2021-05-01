LGBT

Those Wishing to Protect Young Women in Sports Have an Interesting Ally

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: May 01, 2021 7:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
Those Wishing to Protect Young Women in Sports Have an Interesting Ally

Source: Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, file

On Saturday, recently announced gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner was asked by TMZ about whether or not biological men should be able to compete in women's sports. Jenner announced last Friday, as Reagan reported, that she is running against Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) who will be facing a recall. 

TMZ seems caught off guard by her answer, opening their reporting that her "take on trans athletes [is one] you might not expect." The piece later reads that:

Yeah, we know ... it's a pretty interesting stance -- especially coming from Caitlyn ... who of course, is a trans woman herself AND a former Olympic champion. But, check out her rationale ... she chalks it up to fairness and protecting the integrity of girls' sports.

While TMZ may not be too keen on buying it, at least Jenner says "I'm clear about where I stand." In that regard, the piece closes with how "Caitlyn is leaning right on the issue. Republicans are usually the ones who support these types of bans." 

Yes, she is "leaning right" because she is a Republican and is running as one, so it makes sense to affiliate herself with the Republican position, regardless of her gender identity.

Naturally, she received flack from those on the left, who would loving nothing more than to put the entire LGBT community into a single box. 

The naysayers take the issue out of context, too. Transgender MMA fighter Fallon Fox simplifies the issue as a matter of "testosterone blockers." Clymer doesn't expand upon her definition of "science" there. That she is affiliated with Catholics for Choice, a super pro-abortion organization, may tell us enough though when it comes to her views on science overall. 

Why is it so hard for people to see members of the LGBT community as their own persons who think for themselves, even if their views may be what some consider against that demographic's interests?

For what it's worth, it's not merely Republicans who say this. PBS News Hour claimed Republicans--and Americans overall--opposed such legislation to protect women from competing with biological men in sports. The poll they conducted is inconsistent with results found in other polls, which is that Americans of both political parties support such legislation. 

A series of states of states have passed laws doing just that, including West Virginia, as I just reported. Florida is expected to soon follow.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Key Progressive Action Items Just Took a Major Hit
Matt Vespa
The Left Tried to Smear and Cancel This Young Veteran, and Now He's Fighting Back
Rebecca Downs
Kamala Harris is Handed Yet Another Project to Lead
Rebecca Downs
What Joe Biden Said About Tim Scott's Rebuttal of His Speech Is Going to Get Him Canceled
Matt Vespa
This Data On Masked Vs Unmasked Schools Will Be Ignored By The Mask Cult
Scott Morefield
President Biden's First 100 Days Full of Pro-Abortion Agenda, But Pro-Lifers Are Fighting Back
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular