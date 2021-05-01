Those Wishing to Protect Young Women in Sports Have an Interesting Ally

On Saturday, recently announced gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner was asked by TMZ about whether or not biological men should be able to compete in women's sports. Jenner announced last Friday, as Reagan reported, that she is running against Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) who will be facing a recall.

Caitlyn Jenner: “It’s a question of fairness. I oppose biological boys who are ttans competing in girls sports in school. It just isn’t fair, and we have to protect girls sports.” pic.twitter.com/jioEC3K97y — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) May 1, 2021

TMZ seems caught off guard by her answer, opening their reporting that her "take on trans athletes [is one] you might not expect." The piece later reads that:

Yeah, we know ... it's a pretty interesting stance -- especially coming from Caitlyn ... who of course, is a trans woman herself AND a former Olympic champion. But, check out her rationale ... she chalks it up to fairness and protecting the integrity of girls' sports.

While TMZ may not be too keen on buying it, at least Jenner says "I'm clear about where I stand." In that regard, the piece closes with how "Caitlyn is leaning right on the issue. Republicans are usually the ones who support these types of bans."

Yes, she is "leaning right" because she is a Republican and is running as one, so it makes sense to affiliate herself with the Republican position, regardless of her gender identity.

Naturally, she received flack from those on the left, who would loving nothing more than to put the entire LGBT community into a single box.

You are such a traitor @Caitlyn_Jenner

So we need to “protect girls sports”from other girls now? And fairness? Don’t you know how testosterone blockers work? https://t.co/JI35faSdbc — Fallon Fox (@FallonFox) May 1, 2021

You know that trans girls are girls. Wow. Going against your own community. That tells me everything I need to know. #RepublicanHypocrites #TransRightsAreHumanRights — madi bear ???????? (@madi515) May 1, 2021

Caitlyn Jenner running on an anti-trans platform isn't the least bit surprising. pic.twitter.com/wvKj5KghGg — Eyes on the Right (@EyesOnTheRight) May 1, 2021

Caitlyn Jenner is anti-trans. She doesn’t understand the science, and she is pandering to the ignorance of anti-trans people. I have absolutely no problem saying Caitlyn Jenner supports and directly benefits from transphobia. https://t.co/wWZcUTPqj6 — Charlotte Clymer ???‍?? (@cmclymer) May 1, 2021

Why @Caitlyn_Jenner is attacking trans kids right now is beyond me... https://t.co/rGnZbMAF9j — Fallon Fox (@FallonFox) May 1, 2021

Sweetie, there are women with internalized misogyny who are worse than many sexist men.



If you think Caitlin Jenner can’t be anti-trans because she’s trans, you’re deluding yourself.



If you oppose trans rights, you’re anti-trans. Pretty damn simple. https://t.co/3VCd5Gl6l4 — Charlotte Clymer ???‍?? (@cmclymer) May 1, 2021

The naysayers take the issue out of context, too. Transgender MMA fighter Fallon Fox simplifies the issue as a matter of "testosterone blockers." Clymer doesn't expand upon her definition of "science" there. That she is affiliated with Catholics for Choice, a super pro-abortion organization, may tell us enough though when it comes to her views on science overall.

Why is it so hard for people to see members of the LGBT community as their own persons who think for themselves, even if their views may be what some consider against that demographic's interests?

For what it's worth, it's not merely Republicans who say this. PBS News Hour claimed Republicans--and Americans overall--opposed such legislation to protect women from competing with biological men in sports. The poll they conducted is inconsistent with results found in other polls, which is that Americans of both political parties support such legislation.

A series of states of states have passed laws doing just that, including West Virginia, as I just reported. Florida is expected to soon follow.