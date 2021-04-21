Dana Loesch Talks Her Role in the Future of Talk Radio

Popular radio show host Dana Loesch recently signed a major contract extension with Radio America, sparking speculation that she is heading for the top of talk radio. This is not only because Rush Limbaugh (whom she competed with in the 12-3pm ET time slot for seven years) has passed on, but because of her tireless work ethic, unique style, and pleasant personality, which has already made her the top woman of talk radio. Loesch talked with Townhall to discuss her views, her show, and the important issues shaping America.

Loesch is known for being a fierce female, and she told us she’s always been that way. Loesch acknowledged she comes from a long line of strong women. “Every other woman in my family is like me,” she shared, detailing how her grandmother “was the alpha.” And it didn’t stop with her grandmother. “I grew up around very forthright, very unafraid people,” Loesch mentioned.

Additionally, Loesch is known for speaking the truth, even when it’s unpopular. “I can’t stand watering down a basic truth, or science, or anything of that nature, so as to gain a wider acceptance,” she shared, emphasizing “I’m interested in promoting truth, and talking about the basic facts of an issue, without regard for how it exists in popular culture, just so long as we’re being honest about it and addressing the facts of the issue.”

“I think people are afraid to dive deep,” which has “really limited our national conversation on anything,” she pointed out.

A consistent theme of the interview focused on the importance of speaking the truth, fearlessly and unapologetically. And one way we can do that is by highlighting the difference of "statism versus freedom." Because this is how we must address all issues, for the resounding and far-reaching consequences which exist, it is what “really helps our cause” as freedom-loving people, “because it does come down to that.”

Another crucial factor that Loesch keeps in mind is sticking to her principles. What does that mean for the concept of compromise and finding common ground? Loesch pointed out that sense of compromise “has almost been redefined as forfeiting principle,” which she certainly doesn’t think is something we have to do. Once more referencing statism versus freedom, Loesch encouraged readers to stick to that concept, because “it’s not an issue of Democrat or Republican,” as we’re way past that. Loesch keeps coming back to that point, not merely because it's relevant, which it is, but because she says that Americans view most debates shaping this country from such a lens. And so that’s one of these major issues which “if we can get a consensus on… we can go forward, and are at a much better place if we can work out our successes.”

To most effectively do so, Loesch shared that “the biggest thing to me is making sure that everybody sort of realizes what the playing field looks like and what game we’re even playing anymore, especially when it comes to like-minded people.” She spoke of the importance of how we should “have a coalition,” and “let’s focus on the commonality,” which Loesch says “conservatives and Republicans need to push this going forward,” and is “the tone I want to set for conservatives.”

Loesch recalled President Ronald Reagan’s concept of 80-20. “The person who agrees with you 80 percent of the time is a friend and an ally – not a 20 percent traitor,” said our 40th president.

There are issues we can compromise on, and there’s those we cannot. “Life and liberty are hardcore principles I won’t ever compromise on,” Loesch shared, which fed into a discussion about our God-given rights, and how yet another fact is that we cannot have any other rights without our right to life. When faced with the truth, if they don’t like it, “some people will have to learn to live and go about their day.”

Loesch recognizes that “there are a lot of pressing issues right now… which are not insignificant.” Her point, though, is that “it will make things a lot harder to do everything else if we can’t maintain our right to self-defense and the right to life,” and from there we can “circle back to what we disagree on.” The “good, healthy argument” we will have, must be “all about benefiting freedom and the American citizen.”

When it comes to the key issues Loesch is known for, it’s devotion to the second amendment and the right to life. On the international stage, she discussed concerns over China, especially as it relates to America’s reliance on the country.

“We’re all going to have to change our habits,” she suggested. “Do we have the will, do we have the resolve to forgo immediate gratification?” If so, that means making an effort to not buy products from China. Loesch shared a story in which she spent months shopping for baking equipment which were not made in China, not an easy task, though she ultimately was successful. While that may indeed be “an effort,” it’s worth considering when “we’re exploiting, along with Chinese communists, cheap labor.” We mustn’t forget that that “cheap labor,” includes Uyghurs forced to perform slave labor.

To fully paint a picture, Loesch did offer that it “might seem like an itty bitty thing” when it comes to whether to buy products from China, but it’s “death by 1,000 paper cuts,” when we acknowledge that “China is trying to challenge the United States on the world stage economically.”

What’s the advice Loesch has for those who want to get into the industry? It’s short and sweet, and important to heed. “You have to love doing homework and you have to love talking,” in addition to being “a happy warrior,” she shared, which is certainly how Loesch conducts herself.

Loesch closed with a practical but also supremely optimistic view. It is true that “we need some housekeeping” when it comes to our wrongdoings. When it comes to living in the United States, though “there’s a lot of stuff to be grateful for, a lot of things we’ve been blessed with,” which is, “a good outlook” to have, and we can “have that happy attitude going forward.”

Anyone dedicated to hearing the truth, and who isn’t afraid of what that truth might entail, will be ready, and ought to be eager, for Loesch’s radio program. Regardless of your opinions of the host, it’s hard to argue when you’re presented with the facts on “The Dana Show.” For those young women who need conservative icons to look up to, they will be well-served with Loesch as a role model.