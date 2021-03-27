President Trump Tells Judge Jeanine: 'I Owe It to Great People' of Border Patrol to Go to Southern Border

In an exclusive interview with Fox News' Judge Jeanine Pirro, President Donald Trump called in to share his thoughts on the crisis at the southern border. He acknowledged that "a lot of people want me to" go to the border, including the Border Patrol and I.C.E. agents, who he said he "owe[d] it to" and emphasized his "respect" for the agents whom he sympathized with "are dying for leadership."

Former President Donald Trump joined me with reaction to my #OpeningStatement and revealed when he might visit the southern border. Take a look: pic.twitter.com/euE1ocEBu3 — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) March 28, 2021

The former president did reference the failures of President Joe Biden ad Vice President Kamala Harris. "I would love not to be involved," which may seem like shocking words from Trump, until he reminded that "somebody else is suppose to be doing it."

Throughout the interview, Trump emphasized that the crisis at the border is a "very, very dangerous" situation and one which will "destroy" out country.

Ultimately, Trump said that "I'm not looking to have a race" when asked again when he's going to the border, if it will be before President Biden and Vice President Harris do. "I don't want to set a schedule," he said towards the end of the interview, while still emphasizing the respect for Border Patrol and I.C.E. agents.

Immigration wasn't the only policy concern Trump addressed, though. He shared his thoughts about China as well. "China has never spoken to me the way they spoke to our representatives a week ago... I have never seen China disrespect this country the way they have," he shared.

Sadly, this is not unexpected when it comes to China and President Biden, as I've discussed before.

On Friday night, the New York Post had reported that Trump aide Jason Miller said Thursday on the "Michael Berry Show." that he "could see a trip at some point in the future here" for Trump. Miller also offered the take that he wants to allow President Biden to "fail on his own."

As I reported earlier about Vice President Harris "Vice President Harris does not yet plan to visit the border, a suggestion she's even laughed at. President Biden had selected her for a position to help stem migration from Mexico and Central America, despite this bizarre choice, which drew particular criticism from Governor Doug Ducey (R-AZ)," who called the vice president "about the worst possible choice that one could make."

The situation at the border truly is turning into a crisis, and the Biden administration could hardly be failing more. With any hope, we'll get some real leadership, and soon.