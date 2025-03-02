A Washington Post Reporter's Shocking Response to CNN Scott Jennings' Take on Zelensky's...
Tipsheet

The Mayor of Boston Did Not Just Say That About an Armed Attacker

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 02, 2025 6:15 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

It’s not a mystery why Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is set to testify before Congress regarding her city’s affinity for tolerating illegal alien crime via its sanctuary status. Yet, what happened over the weekend pretty much says it all: an off-duty police officer shot and killed an armed attacker at a Chick-fil-A in Back Bay, and Ms. Wu gave condolences to the family of the criminal. The city’s police commissioner also repeated those same sentiments (via WCVB ABC 5): 

A man armed with a knife was shot and killed inside a Chick-fil-A in Copley Square on Saturday, the Boston Police Department confirmed during a news conference Saturday evening. 

Just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, police said an off-duty officer was inside the Chick-fil-A at 569 Boylston Street when two people ran into the restaurant while being chased by a man with a knife who was attempting to stab the two people. 

"The officer then instructed the man to drop the weapon, to which he did not comply," Boston police Commissioner Michael Cox said. "The officer then discharged his weapon to stop the threat and the armed man was struck. He was then taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced [dead]. The officer was transported to a hospital for evaluation, but at this time, there are no other reported injuries." 

Boylston Street between Dartmouth Street and Clarendon Street was closed until Saturday night in order for police to continue their investigation. 

"This is a pretty tragic incident, Cox said. "We don't look for loss of life and our condolences go out to the family of the individual. We are also proud our police officers, whether on-duty or off-duty, who activate themselves to help save lives." 

Are you kidding me? We don’t have to feel bad for the armed psychos who tried to kill people eating. Sorry—screw that guy. The officer is a hero, and that message shouldn’t be trampled on or muddied by some pro-criminal messaging. We don’t have to feel bad for criminal scum and when they die, that’s a benefit for public safety.

