A Washington Post Reporter's Shocking Response to CNN Scott Jennings' Take on Zelensky's...
The Mayor of Boston Did Not Just Say That About an Armed Attacker
Treasury Secretary Bessent Had the Perfect Line for Zelensky's Trainwreck Visit to the...
Some Questions For Our Democrat Enemies
Trump Stands With Ukraine
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 257: What the Bible Says About Ashes
The Trump Administration Follows the Law, Democrats Do Not
Federal Judge Rules Against Trump's Firing of Head of Special Counsel
Reports from Gazan Hell
The Rising Tide of Resistance Against Iran's Mullahs
Elon Musk Demands Weekly Bullet Points from Federal Employees in Second Email
Dave Portnoy Unloads on 'Trash' Gavin Newsom
Trust in the Media Hits All-Time Low in 50 Years
Is James Comey's Daughter Behind the FBI’s Delay in Releasing Epstein Files?
Tipsheet

Liberal Reporter Shreds This Anti-Trump Talking Point About Zelensky's Smackdown at the White House

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 02, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

In olden times, President Donald Trump’s righteous smackdown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would’ve ignited a Pompeii-like explosion among liberal media circles. It’s not. No doubt some people are using this to bash Trump but the beauty of the 2024 election, besides Trump winning, is that no one cares what the legacy press says anymore.

Advertisement

I don’t really care, Margaret’ has become the default response to these entitled clowns who think we must listen to them as gatekeepers of facts and a free society when they’re lied about Trump, COVID, the Hunter Biden laptop, and Russian collusion. Everyone has flocked elsewhere for information that isn’t covered in left-wing crap. 

Even some liberal reporters, and there are some, take potshots at their side, and it’s usually more damning. Michael Tracey is no fan of Trump, but he wasn’t going to sit quietly over this fake news narrative about Zelensky’s trainwreck visit to the White House last Friday. Besides the usual ‘Kremlin Trump’ nonsense, there’s the ‘ambush’ reaction—that Trump sprung a trap on Zelensky to humiliate him. 

Recommended

A Washington Post Reporter's Shocking Response to CNN Scott Jennings' Take on Zelensky's WH Trip Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“Anyone who rationally watches the full 50 minutes will see it was not an ‘ambush.’ The first 40 minutes were normal and cordial,” wrote Tracey on Twitter. “Then came the self-inflicted meltdown by Zelensky. If you can't rationally describe the meeting, perhaps your policy extrapolations are also irrational.” 

Tracey also pointed out that Zelensky was going to walk away a winner. It was there for the taking—the deal seems to have had the guarantees Zelensky tried to play off as being absent during the Oval Office implosion. He got greedy, and as the saying goes, ‘pigs get slaughtered.’ Also, with Europe starting to cut checks for Ukraine, albeit smaller ones, it could keep us roped into this conflict via NATO ties. 

Advertisement

The Ukrainian leader has been an insufferable, ungrateful clown since Biden’s failed presidency. Biden, who has one-third brain function, even lost his temper with this so-called president who has remained in office long after his term has expired. There might be a change—there should be a change. 

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent noted that Zelensky might have had one of diplomatic history's biggest ‘own goals’.

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Washington Post Reporter's Shocking Response to CNN Scott Jennings' Take on Zelensky's WH Trip Matt Vespa
Some Questions For Our Democrat Enemies Derek Hunter
Treasury Secretary Bessent Had the Perfect Line for Zelensky's Trainwreck Visit to the White House Matt Vespa
The Mayor of Boston Did Not Just Say That About an Armed Attacker Matt Vespa
Is James Comey's Daughter Behind the FBI’s Delay in Releasing Epstein Files? Sarah Arnold
Ted Cruz Warns of Far-Reaching Consequences for Zelenskyy After That White House Meeting Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
A Washington Post Reporter's Shocking Response to CNN Scott Jennings' Take on Zelensky's WH Trip Matt Vespa
Advertisement