A Washington Post Reporter's Shocking Response to CNN Scott Jennings' Take on Zelensky's WH Trip

CNN’s Scott Jennings was spot-on again. On Laura Coates Live, Jennings said that all Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had to do was wear a suit, sign a minerals deal, eat lunch, and that’s it. The United States is the only partner they have who can drag them out of this mess of a war that’s remained stagnant for months. A peace deal/ceasefire is the only way out—Ukraine isn’t getting its original territory back. We’re also not bankrolling this quagmire anymore.

Washington Post’s Josh Rogin had a shocking response: he couldn’t agree more with what Jennings said, which he admitted might get him roasted on social media. It’s surprising in the sense that the people sitting opposite of Jennings usually get turned into sashimi with weak talking points and liberal insanity. Not here.

NEW: CNN’s Scott Jennings visibly shocked after the Washington Post’s Josh Rogin agrees with his criticisms of Zelensky during his disastrous Oval Office visit.



Jennings: “All Zelensky had to do today was put on a tie, show up, smile, say thank you, sign the papers, and have… pic.twitter.com/yLWS0qYj0d — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 1, 2025

Zelensky misread the room terribly, which culminated in the Oval Office smackdown that was witnessed by all, horrifying the neoconservative war hawks who are now shilling for Democrats. Yet, it’s clear that the old meltdowns would not happen here. Sure, some anti-Trumpers might have guffawed over this, with the usual ‘Putin puppet’ nonsense being recycled. But the clips are there, Zelensky even got Biden, who is half braindead, to lose his temper.