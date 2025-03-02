Liberal Reporter Shreds This Anti-Trump Talking Point About Zelensky's Smackdown at the Wh...
The Mayor of Boston Did Not Just Say That About an Armed Attacker
Treasury Secretary Bessent Had the Perfect Line for Zelensky's Trainwreck Visit to the...
Some Questions For Our Democrat Enemies
Trump Stands With Ukraine
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 257: What the Bible Says About Ashes
The Trump Administration Follows the Law, Democrats Do Not
Federal Judge Rules Against Trump's Firing of Head of Special Counsel
Reports from Gazan Hell
The Rising Tide of Resistance Against Iran's Mullahs
Elon Musk Demands Weekly Bullet Points from Federal Employees in Second Email
Dave Portnoy Unloads on 'Trash' Gavin Newsom
Trust in the Media Hits All-Time Low in 50 Years
Is James Comey's Daughter Behind the FBI’s Delay in Releasing Epstein Files?
Tipsheet

A Washington Post Reporter's Shocking Response to CNN Scott Jennings' Take on Zelensky's WH Trip

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 02, 2025 7:00 AM
AP Photo/ Mystyslav Chernov

CNN’s Scott Jennings was spot-on again. On Laura Coates Live, Jennings said that all Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had to do was wear a suit, sign a minerals deal, eat lunch, and that’s it. The United States is the only partner they have who can drag them out of this mess of a war that’s remained stagnant for months. A peace deal/ceasefire is the only way out—Ukraine isn’t getting its original territory back. We’re also not bankrolling this quagmire anymore.

Advertisement

 Washington Post’s Josh Rogin had a shocking response: he couldn’t agree more with what Jennings said, which he admitted might get him roasted on social media. It’s surprising in the sense that the people sitting opposite of Jennings usually get turned into sashimi with weak talking points and liberal insanity. Not here. 

Zelensky misread the room terribly, which culminated in the Oval Office smackdown that was witnessed by all, horrifying the neoconservative war hawks who are now shilling for Democrats. Yet, it’s clear that the old meltdowns would not happen here. Sure, some anti-Trumpers might have guffawed over this, with the usual ‘Putin puppet’ nonsense being recycled. But the clips are there, Zelensky even got Biden, who is half braindead, to lose his temper.

Recommended

Liberal Reporter Shreds This Anti-Trump Talking Point About Zelensky's Smackdown at the White House Matt Vespa
Advertisement
Tags: UKRAINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Liberal Reporter Shreds This Anti-Trump Talking Point About Zelensky's Smackdown at the White House Matt Vespa
Some Questions For Our Democrat Enemies Derek Hunter
Treasury Secretary Bessent Had the Perfect Line for Zelensky's Trainwreck Visit to the White House Matt Vespa
The Mayor of Boston Did Not Just Say That About an Armed Attacker Matt Vespa
Is James Comey's Daughter Behind the FBI’s Delay in Releasing Epstein Files? Sarah Arnold
Ted Cruz Warns of Far-Reaching Consequences for Zelenskyy After That White House Meeting Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Liberal Reporter Shreds This Anti-Trump Talking Point About Zelensky's Smackdown at the White House Matt Vespa
Advertisement