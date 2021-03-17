Everything is Racist! Including Recalling Governor Newsom

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom admitted on Tuesday to the "The View" that he's "of course... worried about it" and that he's "taking it seriously" when it comes to the effort to recall him. While the California Secretary of State has until April 29 to verify the signatures, there are a reported over 2 million signatures to recall the governor, exceeding the required 1.5 million.

In addition to the reasons laid out here why Newsom is in trouble, he's also found a way to interject race into his predicament. No, not Newsom assuring MSNBC's Joy Reid that he'd pick a black woman to replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein, even though she isn't even retiring. This was to do with immigration.

While speaking to reporters at Ruby Bridges Elementary School in the Alameda Unified School District on Tuesday, Newsom said to "look at the petition, look at the actual reasons they themselves listed. It has to do with immigration. The ‘Browning’ of California."

Neither "race" nor "Browning" are listed in the Recall effort petition's language. The language for one of the reasons says "Laws he endorsed favor foreign nationals, in our country illegally, over that of our own citizens," about Newsom.

Somehow, Newsom expects people to believe that the people of the most diverse state in the country, want him gone because they're worried about the "Browning" of California.

Newsom himself and the Los Angeles Times have sought to discredit those behind the campaign.

It's worth nothing, though, that Kron4.com reported "Proponents of the recall say of the nearly 2.1 million signatures collected so far, about 38% of them include Democrats, no party preference, and other non-Republican registered voters."

A page from September 2020 on "California Voter and Party Profiles" from the Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) noted some voter trends, including:

Eight in ten eligible adults (83%) are registered to vote in California as of July; this is a notable increase from the registration rate in July 2016 (73%), the year of the last presidential election. The share of the 20.9 million registered voters who are Democrats (46.3%) has increased 45.1% in 2016), while the share of Republicans (24%) has declined (from 27.1%). The share who say they are independent (also known as “decline to state” or “no party preference” voters) has been increasing and is now 24%, up from 23.3% in 2016. Our surveys indicate that 47% of those we consider most likely to vote are Democrats, while 26% are Republicans and 22% are independents.

In his March 9 State of the State address, Newsom talked about the sense of normal for Californians:

“People are alive today because of the public health decisions we made — lives saved because of your sacrifice,” he said. “Even so, I acknowledge that it’s made life hard, it’s made life unpredictable, and you’re exhausted by all of it.” Instead of assuring Californians that things would soon go back to normal, he said they never would. Yes, the pandemic “will end soon,” he noted, but when that happens, “we’re not going back to normal.” “Normal was never good enough,” he added. “Normal accepts inequity.”

Oh brother. No wonder so many people want him gone. While Newsom does like to tout such lockdown efforts, his incompetency during the pandemic was a primary motivation for the recall effort. California, the most populous state, has experienced the most deaths from Covid, despite these lockdown efforts. Florida, also one of the most populous states, but with much more relaxed efforts governed by the left's favorite target, Ron DeSantis, has had similar death rates.

Kron4.com also reported that Newsom warned against the recall efforts costing taxpayers. A Democratic governor of the state which pays the most federal taxes, where residents pay the highest personal income tax rate, is using a $100 price tag as a scare tactic. Yup, he's terrified.