Here's What Rashida Tlaib Was Posting About As Israelis Were Being Targeted in Amsterdam

O Thursday night, as Matt covered, disturbing news came out of Amsterdam, where Israelis who traveled there to watch a soccer match were targeted and hunted down in what appears to be an organized pogrom. Israel ultimately sent in help to get their people out of such a hostile environment where Middle Eastern migrants where on a mission to target Israelis and Jews. Back in the United States, Rep. Rashida (D-MI) herself put out a post on Israel that involved some rather curious timing.

If we needed any reminder of why Israel must exist. https://t.co/lBZE9KFaFM — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) November 8, 2024

As of Friday morning, Tlaib has not posted about the violence targeting Israelis in Amsterdam. On Thursday night, however, she decided to put out a quoted repost of UNICEF, an agency of the anti-Israel United Nations, and claim that Israel was engaging in "war crimes."

"These are war crimes our country is funding right now," her post ranted. The post came in at 9:51pm on Thursday night, right as the violence was being reported on and accounts and disturbing videos were being shared over X. Even more curious is that the UNICEF post itself was from over two days before.

These are war crimes our country is funding right now. https://t.co/FCJxbMREPG — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) November 8, 2024

The Squad member's post has received hundreds of replies. Many of the quoted reposts not only take issue with Tlaib's timing and anti-Israel content, but also claim that, in refusing to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris, she helped get President-Elect Donald Trump elected once more.

From her voting history to social media posts to public statements, Tlaib has had a long history of expressing anti-Israeli and pro-terrorist sentiments, including when it comes to defending the genocidal phrase of "from the river to the sea." She was censured in the House on November 7 of last year along bipartisan lines, a year ago exactly from when she put out this most recent post.

At this moment, Israelis are being chased and beaten in Amsterdam.



So Rashida chooses this moment to incite more hatred against Israelis. https://t.co/cSauKnNntu — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) November 8, 2024

Rashida Tlaib purposely times her tweets. She is trying to get Jews murdered. https://t.co/712lr76Rv4 — Ethan Fine (@FineEthan) November 8, 2024

There is a pogrom against Jews in 2024 currently taking place in Amsterdam and this is what she chooses to post. This can arguably be defined as an incitement to more violence against Jews.



This needs to be universally condemned across party lines, and it needs to happen now. https://t.co/pOULQOZLdR — Adar Rubin (@rubin_a1) November 8, 2024

Jews are currently being beat and run over in Amsterdam, and this is what she decided to tweet. https://t.co/64FnqCinsC — Kassy Akiva (@KassyAkiva) November 8, 2024

U and ur friends Muslim boycotted VP Harris. No sympathy for anymore. Hope Trump will soon end the war. https://t.co/N1gVCtzgJy — Suprima (@Supri1matus) November 8, 2024

Other Squad members have taken to posting about Tuesday's election results--their own as well as the loss of Harris--rather than about Israel.

There are Democrats who have posted directly about this pogrom, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), providing one more example of how the party is in serious disarray over support for Israel.

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) chimed in with a quoted repost of Schumer to plug his bill. The Anti Semitism Awareness Act passed the House on a bipartisan basis last May but has stalled in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

This anti-Semitic attack on Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam is pure evil and the images of the attack are eerily reminiscent of Kristallnacht.



The failure to protect the fans must be investigated swiftly and comprehensively.



The resurgence of antisemitism around the world is… — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 8, 2024

Agree. Pass the Antisemitism Awareness Act! https://t.co/fNhOxiWDtd — Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) November 8, 2024

With Schumer's party to be in the minority for the next Congress, perhaps the chamber can take up such a bill then if Schumer refuses to do so before then. Schumer's post has so far received close to 1,000 replies, with many of those also calling on him to get Lawler's bill passed.

Israel's top defenders in the Democratic Party, Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) and Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), also chimed in to defend Israel, with the former even calling out the mainstream media for their narrative on the violence.

The hysterical and hyperbolic demonization of Israel has led to a global outbreak of antisemitic vitriol, vandalism, and violence. The single most monstrous manifestation of antisemitism is a pogrom that is presently unfolding against hundreds of Jews who were cheering on the… pic.twitter.com/xpwcMGZgf8 — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) November 8, 2024

The original NY Times headline reads: “Violence Tied to Soccer Game….” There is no mention of the unprecedented nature of the event—a pogrom in the 21st century. No mention of its motive: antisemitism. No mention of its victims: Jews and Israelis. No mention of the response it… pic.twitter.com/rEuzxECAzN — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) November 8, 2024