The Trump Effect: Qatar Tells Remaining Hamas Leaders to Get Out
One Agency Is Melting Down Over Trump's Win
They Fell for It: Why a Conservative Podcast Is Making Fun of Axios...
CNN Reporter's Take on Trump Supporters and How They See the Network Is...
The One Line CNN's Scott Jennings Used to Shut Down a Testy Journalist
There Appears to Be a Planned and Organized Pogrom Happening in Amsterdam
If You Thought Media Reactions to the Election Were Bad, Just Look at...
Coincidence? NYC Mayor Eric Adams Makes Major Immigration Announcement After Phone Call Wi...
'From the Jailhouse to the Texas House': Candidate Who Defied COVID Restrictions Wins...
KJP Pressed to Explain Biden's Past Rhetoric About Trump With His Post-Election Messaging
VIP
How Trump's Win Is Already Having an Impact on Illegal Immigration
Why Trump Won
France's Largest Newspaper Had This to Say About Trump's Win
Donald Trump Just Won a Mandate. And It's Huge.
Tipsheet

Here's What Rashida Tlaib Was Posting About As Israelis Were Being Targeted in Amsterdam

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  November 08, 2024 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

O Thursday night, as Matt covered, disturbing news came out of Amsterdam, where Israelis who traveled there to watch a soccer match were targeted and hunted down in what appears to be an organized pogrom. Israel ultimately sent in help to get their people out of such a hostile environment where Middle Eastern migrants where on a mission to target Israelis and Jews. Back in the United States, Rep. Rashida (D-MI) herself put out a post on Israel that involved some rather curious timing.

Advertisement

As of Friday morning, Tlaib has not posted about the violence targeting Israelis in Amsterdam. On Thursday night, however, she decided to put out a quoted repost of UNICEF, an agency of the anti-Israel United Nations, and claim that Israel was engaging in "war crimes."

"These are war crimes our country is funding right now," her post ranted. The post came in at 9:51pm on Thursday night, right as the violence was being reported on and accounts and disturbing videos were being shared over X. Even more curious is that the UNICEF post itself was from over two days before. 

The Squad member's post has received hundreds of replies. Many of the quoted reposts not only take issue with Tlaib's timing and anti-Israel content, but also claim that, in refusing to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris, she helped get President-Elect Donald Trump elected once more.

From her voting history to social media posts to public statements, Tlaib has had a long history of expressing anti-Israeli and pro-terrorist sentiments, including when it comes to defending the genocidal phrase of "from the river to the sea." She was censured in the House on November 7 of last year along bipartisan lines, a year ago exactly from when she put out this most recent post. 

Recommended

One Agency Is Melting Down Over Trump's Win Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Other Squad members have taken to posting about Tuesday's election results--their own as well as the loss of Harris--rather than about Israel.

There are Democrats who have posted directly about this pogrom, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), providing one more example of how the party is in serious disarray over support for Israel. 

Advertisement

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) chimed in with a quoted repost of Schumer to plug his bill. The Anti Semitism Awareness Act passed the House on a bipartisan basis last May but has stalled in the Democratic-controlled Senate. 

With Schumer's party to be in the minority for the next Congress, perhaps the chamber can take up such a bill then if Schumer refuses to do so before then. Schumer's post has so far received close to 1,000 replies, with many of those also calling on him to get Lawler's bill passed.  

Israel's top defenders in the Democratic Party, Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) and Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), also chimed in to defend Israel, with the former even calling out the mainstream media for their narrative on the violence. 

Advertisement
Tags: SQUAD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

One Agency Is Melting Down Over Trump's Win Matt Vespa
Harris Was Always Doomed Victor Davis Hanson
If You Thought Media Reactions to the Election Were Bad, Just Look at How Universities Handled It Leah Barkoukis
The One Line CNN's Scott Jennings Used to Shut Down a Testy Journalist Matt Vespa
CNN Reporter's Take on Trump Supporters and How They See the Network Is Beyond Delusional Matt Vespa
'From the Jailhouse to the Texas House': Candidate Who Defied COVID Restrictions Wins Landslide Victory Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
One Agency Is Melting Down Over Trump's Win Matt Vespa
Advertisement