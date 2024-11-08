One Agency Is Melting Down Over Trump's Win
They Fell for It: Why a Conservative Podcast Is Making Fun of Axios...
CNN Reporter's Take on Trump Supporters and How They See the Network Is...
The One Line CNN's Scott Jennings Used to Shut Down a Testy Journalist
There Appears to Be a Planned and Organized Pogrom Happening in Amsterdam
If You Thought Media Reactions to the Election Were Bad, Just Look at...
Coincidence? NYC Mayor Eric Adams Makes Major Immigration Announcement After Phone Call Wi...
'From the Jailhouse to the Texas House': Candidate Who Defied COVID Restrictions Wins...
KJP Pressed to Explain Biden's Past Rhetoric About Trump With His Post-Election Messaging
VIP
How Trump's Win Is Already Having an Impact on Illegal Immigration
Why Trump Won
Here's What Rashida Tlaib Was Posting About As Israelis Were Being Targeted in...
France's Largest Newspaper Had This to Say About Trump's Win
Donald Trump Just Won a Mandate. And It's Huge.
Tipsheet

The Trump Effect: Qatar Tells Remaining Hamas Leaders to Get Out

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 08, 2024 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Adel Hana

After years of harboring Hamas leaders in their lavish, six star hotels, the government of Qatar has finally told them (the remaining leaders who haven't been assassinated by Israel in recent months) to get out. The news comes just days after President-elect Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election. 

Advertisement

Since the October 7 terrorist attack in Israel, which was perpetrated by Hamas, Qatar has claimed to be a good faith partner in the hostage negotiation process. They haven't been and Hamas is still holding hundreds of hostages in the Gaza Strip. From former Trump official Richard Goldberg, an expert at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies: 

Qatar runs a hostage diplomacy scam. Been doing it for years. Because of this, the US Hostage Affairs team has become dependent on Qatar and actually believes Qatar is helpful. No one ever questions how or why Qatar always shows up after hostages get taken somewhere. Like a hostage ambulance chaser, Doha just shows up at our doorstep and the US government signs them up for the case. And it happens in other western countries, too.

But it's more sophisticated than that. Qatar then throws money around at NGOs who have hostage diplomacy "experts" who can advise hostage families in moments of crisis. The Richardson Center is a good, confirmed example, though there are others yet to be confirmed. Now the people who are running mediation for the hostage talks have a way to influence the hostage families as well.

No one seems to care about this scam for a while. It's weird that Qatar runs this corrupt cottage industry, but there is no apparent conflict of interest for Doha, right? Just the new Swiss bankers of the world, ready to help everyone.

Until hostages are taken by Qatar's client, Hamas. Whose officials live in Qatar. Whose funds are held in Qatar. Whose ideology is supported by Qatar. And now suddenly we have a massive problem that needs to be addressed. And Qatar needs to be treated as the sponsor of Hamas that it is, not some neutral intermediary to Hamas.

Only we never do that. We pretend it's fine. The US Government tells hostage families to trust in the Qataris. The Qatari-funded NGOs tell the families to trust in the Qataris, never blast them publicly because "it won't be productive." American Jewish leaders are told the same by these Qatari-aligned actors, so they stand down on public criticism and advise families to do the same. The Qataris even hire a former White House Jewish liaison to help prepare the families for meetings.

How have so many people of good nature and intention been so complicit in scamming the hostage families for nearly 11 months? When will it ever end?

Recommended

One Agency Is Melting Down Over Trump's Win Matt Vespa
Advertisement

During the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Trump said he expects the hostages to be released before he takes office. 

Tags: TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

One Agency Is Melting Down Over Trump's Win Matt Vespa
Here's What Rashida Tlaib Was Posting About As Israelis Were Being Targeted in Amsterdam Rebecca Downs
Harris Was Always Doomed Victor Davis Hanson
If You Thought Media Reactions to the Election Were Bad, Just Look at How Universities Handled It Leah Barkoukis
The One Line CNN's Scott Jennings Used to Shut Down a Testy Journalist Matt Vespa
CNN Reporter's Take on Trump Supporters and How They See the Network Is Beyond Delusional Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
One Agency Is Melting Down Over Trump's Win Matt Vespa
Advertisement