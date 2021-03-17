Dianne Feinstein Says She 'Absolutely' Intends to Serve Full Term in Senate

California Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) put rumors of her not fulfilling her full term in the upper chamber to rest on Tuesday, after much speculation.

"Absolutely," Feinstein said about serving out her term into 2025. "I think that's pretty obvious."

The California lawmaker’s comment comes after embattled California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) said that he had "multiple names in mind" to potentially replace Feinstein if she vacated her seat, and promised to nominate an African American woman to succeed her.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) says he would nominate an African American woman to the Senate if Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) were to retire before her term ends in 2024. pic.twitter.com/J84ymwcUNu — The Recount (@therecount) March 16, 2021

Feinstein said that she had not discussed a potential exit "with anybody," and Newsom was forced to walk back his comments about California’s senior senator. He clarified that he has "no expectation" that Feinstein would resign her seat early.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on why he's considering Sen. Dianne Feinstein's replacement even though she doesn't plan on retiring:



"I did something that in politics everyone wants you to do, but you're not supposed to do, and that's I directly answered a question." pic.twitter.com/ErsIBHLz5e — The Recount (@therecount) March 16, 2021

Questions about the 87-year-old lawmaker serving out her full term began swirling after she received harsh criticism from her party for conducting a fair hearing for then-Judge Amy Coney Barrett during her confirmation to the Supreme Court. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was reportedly furious with Feinstein, and she eventually stepped back from her role as high-ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee.