Three Reasons the Recall Against Gavin Newsom Is Going Well

Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom is desperately trying save his political career as activists get closer to successfully recalling him from office, which would prompt an election. In recent weeks, political moves by Newsom and Democrats trying to save him -- in addition to data points -- have shown the recall effort isn't going well for him.

First, Newsom's best attempts to invalidate or void thousands of signatures on the recall petition have been unsuccessful. Organizers of the effort have millions of supporters and more than enough signatures to get the job done.

I just realized that @gavinnewsom has more signatures for his recall than he does followers on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/DSe6FIk0kL — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) March 16, 2021

Petition drive to recall Newsom collects 2M signatures, from 1.5M needed for special election.https://t.co/yGjO90qjqX — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) March 14, 2021

Governor @GavinNewsom is about to find out the hard way how Californians feel about him. pic.twitter.com/ionCg1TAaT — Jessica Millan Patterson (@millanpatterson) March 15, 2021

Thinking wokeness will help save him, Newsom is vowing to appoint a "woman of color" to replace Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein should she retire. At this time, Feinstein has not announced she plans to leave office.

"We have multiple names in mind and the answer is yes," Newsom told MSNBC this week.

VIDEO: Newsom promises to nominate a Black woman to the Senate if Feinstein retires

pic.twitter.com/9Rr0MDeVSb — United for the People (@people4kam) March 15, 2021

And finally, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and California Congressman Adam Schiff are doing their best to save Newsom. They're also trying to classifying the process as solely an "extreme right-wing Republican effort," which isn't true.

Oh man, this is how you know the recall effort against @GavinNewsom is going well https://t.co/7fohl9AkcE — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 16, 2021