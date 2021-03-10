Gavin Newsom Tells Californians They're 'Not Going Back to Normal'

In his State of the State address on Tuesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom acknowledged residents were “exhausted” by the public health measures his administration has had to implement amid the coronavirus pandemic, but said their efforts were worth it.

“People are alive today because of the public health decisions we made — lives saved because of your sacrifice,” he said. “Even so, I acknowledge that it’s made life hard, it’s made life unpredictable, and you’re exhausted by all of it.”

Instead of assuring Californians that things would soon go back to normal, he said they never would.

Yes, the pandemic “will end soon,” he noted, but when that happens, “we’re not going back to normal.”

“Normal was never good enough,” he added. “Normal accepts inequity.”



That was met with harsh criticism on social media.

“His draconian lockdowns have caused more inequity as the rich got richer and the poor got poorer,” one Twitter user said. “Minority owned businesses shuttered. His wealthy whites friends did just great. Minority communities devastated. How full of sh*t can one man be?”

Others joined in.

They aren’t even trying to hide it anymore. COVID is being used to instill socialism via fascism.



This was thought to be a conspiracy theory in 2020, & yet it could not be more real.



“Inequity” means unequal OUTCOMES to King Gavin (though his riches are fine) NOT opportunities. — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) March 10, 2021

We’re going back to normal and you’re getting recalled https://t.co/M05DsmYyB7 — Jack’s CIA Handler (@justluciano) March 10, 2021

Holding people hostage and limiting their lives to be lived promotes equity? https://t.co/LIuxOqbnxf — Jinx (@JinxTheTerrible) March 10, 2021

"We're not going back to normal; we're going back to communism." #RecallGavinNewsom https://t.co/EPRuxQlwUB — Peculiar Baptist (@PeculiarBaptist) March 10, 2021

Once again the leftists say the quiet part out loud. #GreatReset https://t.co/uUFfW4f6IF — Unrepentant Capitalist (@LouAnth12828523) March 10, 2021

Newsom also took shots at the recall effort, which "appears headed to the ballot."

“I remain determined. And I just want you to know, we’re not going to change course just because of a few naysayers and doomsayers,” Newsom said. “So the California critics out there who are promoting partisan political power grabs with outdated prejudices and rejecting everything that makes California truly great, we say this, we will not be distracted from getting shots in arms and our economy booming again. This is a fight for California’s future.”