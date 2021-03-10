Recalls

Gavin Newsom Tells Californians They're 'Not Going Back to Normal'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Mar 10, 2021 8:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

In his State of the State address on Tuesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom acknowledged residents were “exhausted” by the public health measures his administration has had to implement amid the coronavirus pandemic, but said their efforts were worth it.

“People are alive today because of the public health decisions we made — lives saved because of your sacrifice,” he said. “Even so, I acknowledge that it’s made life hard, it’s made life unpredictable, and you’re exhausted by all of it.”

Instead of assuring Californians that things would soon go back to normal, he said they never would. 

Yes, the pandemic “will end soon,” he noted, but when that happens, “we’re not going back to normal.”

“Normal was never good enough,” he added. “Normal accepts inequity.”
 


 

That was met with harsh criticism on social media.

“His draconian lockdowns have caused more inequity as the rich got richer and the poor got poorer,” one Twitter user said. “Minority owned businesses shuttered. His wealthy whites friends did just great. Minority communities devastated. How full of sh*t can one man be?”

Others joined in.

Newsom also took shots at the recall effort, which "appears headed to the ballot."

The Real Experts
John Stossel

“I remain determined. And I just want you to know, we’re not going to change course just because of a few naysayers and doomsayers,” Newsom said. “So the California critics out there who are promoting partisan political power grabs with outdated prejudices and rejecting everything that makes California truly great, we say this, we will not be distracted from getting shots in arms and our economy booming again. This is a fight for California’s future.” 

