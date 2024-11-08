University of Oregon Employee Suspended After Telling Trump Supporters to Kill Themselves

The meltdown from the Left over Donald Trump’s 2024 win continues to be epic. It’s likely the only time I intentionally watch CNN and MSNBC just so I can watch these overeducated, self-righteous clowns cry and seethe over the greatest political comeback in American history. Why did Trump win? There are many reasons, but the simple fact is that he’s better. Our coalition is better. Our agenda is better. We won. You lost, and that’s the end of it.

WOW - University of Oregon Assistant Director, Fraternity and Sorority Life Leonard Serrato goes on unhinged tirade and tells Trump voters to commit suicide.



This man is in charge of college students???@Leonard_Serrato pic.twitter.com/FjhlmEopHJ — Old Row (@OldRowOfficial) November 7, 2024

BREAKING: University of Oregon employee who told Trump supporters to kiII themselves has been placed on leave https://t.co/FX8zux3ZDw pic.twitter.com/fRQuWMdvbz — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 7, 2024

Leonard Serrato, an assistant director for fraternity and sorority affairs at the University of Oregon, couldn’t contain his feelings. He took to social media to express his hatred for Trump supporters, telling them to kill themselves and stop being poor. It’s mental illness. I don’t want to dive too deep into this because it is a form of bullying—picking on a mental invalid like Serrato—but why should we kill ourselves after we beat your trash candidate? Also, the high price of groceries is why your trash candidate lost. Most Americans aren’t college-educated; perhaps you need to take a Xanax and figure out how to talk to working people, which used to be the backbone of the Democratic Party. Instead, you act like a brat, and now you’ve been slapped with a suspension (via KATU):

University of Oregon staff member expressed hope in a social media post that people who voted for President-elect Donald Trump will jump off a bridge, a recording of the video published Thursday by a media supplier shows. “Do something, because you are f***ing stupid,” Leonard Serrato, an assistant director for fraternity and sorority affairs at the school, said in an Instagram story shared by Grabien. “And I hope you go jump off of a f***ing bridge.” Earlier in the video, he said Trump’s voters can “go f***” themselves. “I say this in the most disrespectful way possible: I don’t care if you are my family. I don’t care if you are my friend. I don’t care if we’ve been friends our entire lives. You can literally go f*** yourself if you voted for Donald Trump," Serrato said. He continued, telling people who are sad about expensive grocery costs to “get a better f***ing paying job” or a “f***ing education.” Angela Seydel, a spokesperson for the University of Oregon, told The National News Desk (TNND) that Serrato was placed on administrative leave. The school also opened an investigation into the post and is reviewing it in the context of university policy and Serrato's “role as a public employee,” according to Seydel.

Get an education, he says. People can whine like little schoolgirls when they don’t get what they want for free, Serrato.

This rant is a typical foaming-at-the-mouth moment for the West Coast liberal. You’re not the majority, dude. We are. And please, keep this up—you’ll lose elections for the next generation. The Republican Party is now a multiracial working-class party. The soak-the-rich nonsense doesn’t work—that’s you people now.