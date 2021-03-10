Sen. Tim Scott Is the Hero We Need to Save Us from the ‘Woke Supremacy’

If it’s a day that ends in ‘y,’ then MSNBC host Joy Reid is bound to say something deranged, especially now that she has her own nightly show and is far too often tweeting what she shouldn’t. It seems like just yesterday we were writing on how, according to her, “People on the right would trade all the tax cuts for the ability to openly say the n-word like in 'the good old days.'”

While criticizing Republican opposition to minimum wage proposals, Reid last week on The ReidOut showed a clip of Sen. John Thune’s statements. It was Sen. Tim Scott who really bore the brunt of her lunacy, however.

“You gotta love Tim Scott standing there to provide the patina of diversity over that round of words, that basket full of words,” she scoffed to an equally dismissive Rep. Pramila Jayapal.

Scott himself did speak at the press conference. He wasn’t just standing there as a sort of prop, unfortunately for the Left’s narrative.

Former Rep. Trey Gowdy, who is also from South Carolina and a friend of Scott, called Reid out on March 9’s Fox News Primetime.

“For a party and a media that claim to love civility and public discourse, and rooting out the hot political rhetoric and finding some unity, she has a really weird way of showing it," Gowdy offered.

Keyword, “claim to.” Surely, Gowdy knew better that there would be no such civility, or “unity,” as the Left also speaks of.

Anyone who may have actually believed these false promises has surely been duped. If there’s a silver lining perhaps it’s maybe these voters will learn their lesson for next time thanks to this buyer’s remorse.

While Scott did not spend much time responding to Reid’s remarks, he did remind viewers that “Woke supremacy is as bad as white supremacy. We need to take that seriously.” He also reminded viewers to look into “good common sense,” Matthew 5:44, which commands us to “love your enemies.”

Rather than going after Reid’s charge, however, other media outlets went after Scott’s points when covering the segment. Perhaps it was too bold a truth, though it still needs to be here.

The comments from Reid – or really from any "woke" liberals who think they know best – don’t exist in a vacuum. They’re so commonplace nowadays, it seems it’s hard to keep track. That doesn’t mean such a "woke" crowd gets a pass though, far from it. For if they had their way, they’d be the only ones even having the conversation.

Gowdy aptly said that "when [Reid] calls a United States Senator who's a subject matter expert a prop, a token, or a superficial covering, that's personal and that's wrong and she should be held to account." We plan on doing so.

Of course, this isn’t anything new. Reid has referred to Scott as “a token” before, just as she’s referred to Justice Clarence Thomas as “Uncle Clarence.”

When Scott tweeted that "they sure seem to hate hearing my story or hearing my perspective," he wasn’t exaggerating. When he dared to speak at the 2020 RNC, he was only seen for his race, particularly by Tommy Craggs over at Mother Jones. #UncleTom was trending on Twitter and Hip Hop Wired even referred to Scott and fellow RNC speaker Herschel Walker as "sambas" and part of a "coon squad."

Sen. Dick Durbin, who has been the Democratic Whip for years, also referred to Scott’s police reform bill as being a "token" approach.

In his take for The Root, Stephen A. Crockett Jr. wrote that "South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott (R) is a Black person—he’s not Black folk."

When someone tweeted a racial slur about Scott, which also incorrectly referred to Scott as a House member, the senator smoothly corrected the record.

It nevertheless bears emphasizing that this story ought not to be all about Reid. Why should she gobble up all the attention? Each time he speaks, Sen. Scott shows us why he deserves to serve in the U.S. Senate. As an issue expert and business owner, our money is on listening to Scott and his perspectives over Reid, especially when he takes such vitriol while sharing the advice of Jesus Christ.