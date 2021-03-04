MSNBC

Joy Reid's Unhinged Tweet: Republicans Would Trade All Tax Cuts to 'Openly Say the N-Word'

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Mar 04, 2021 4:45 PM
Source: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Joy Reid says a lot of things that are objectively dumb on her MSNBC show and on her personal Twitter account, and a tweet sent on Wednesday was no exception.

She was responding to a tweet sent by MSNBC contributor Jason Johnson, where he went after writer Bari Weiss for talking about self-censoring.

Chiming in on the conversation, Reid claimed, "People on the right would trade all the tax cuts for the ability to openly say the n-word like in 'the good old days.' To them, not being able to be openly racist and discriminatory without consequence is oppression."

That same day on her show, "ReidOut," Reid said Republican state governors only care about vaccinating black people to "get their behinds into the factory and make me my steaks, make me my stuff."

