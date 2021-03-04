Joy Reid's Unhinged Tweet: Republicans Would Trade All Tax Cuts to 'Openly Say the N-Word'

Joy Reid says a lot of things that are objectively dumb on her MSNBC show and on her personal Twitter account, and a tweet sent on Wednesday was no exception.

She was responding to a tweet sent by MSNBC contributor Jason Johnson, where he went after writer Bari Weiss for talking about self-censoring.

Yes, because code-switching, mask wearing and all of the other hoops that black people have to go through to appease enough of the majority to even GET into law school isn't the issue. But censoring yourself from saying the N word amongst friends is https://t.co/PsKFXl1BUb — Dr. Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) March 4, 2021

Chiming in on the conversation, Reid claimed, "People on the right would trade all the tax cuts for the ability to openly say the n-word like in 'the good old days.' To them, not being able to be openly racist and discriminatory without consequence is oppression."

I’ll say it again: people on the right would trade all the tax cuts for the ability to openly say the n-word like in “the good old days.” To them, not being able to be openly racist and discriminatory without consequence is oppression. Trump is the avatar for this “freedom.” https://t.co/RlqAFYe5Zr — Joy-Ann Pro-Democracy & Masks Reid ?? (@JoyAnnReid) March 4, 2021

That same day on her show, "ReidOut," Reid said Republican state governors only care about vaccinating black people to "get their behinds into the factory and make me my steaks, make me my stuff."