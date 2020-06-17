Congress

Dick Durbin Uses the Wrong Word in Response to Tim Scott Presser

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
 @obrienc2
Posted: Jun 17, 2020 12:18 PM
Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

He's gonna regret that. 

In his response to Sen. Tim Scott's (R-SC) Wednesday morning press conference unveiling his police reform effort, the JUSTICE Act, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) dismissed it as a "token" and "half-hearted" approach to the issue. It was a poor choice of words, considering that all week Sen. Scott has been having to field insults from leftist critics who continue to call him the "token" black senator in the Republican Party. He's rejected that callous label, and Sen. Durbin should have prepared a less controversial retort. Guy was one of the first people to catch the insensitive remark.

Sen. Scott responded within minutes.

The Democrats infamously wore Kente Cloth last week when they unveiled their own police reform legislation, the Justice and Policing Act. It was an obvious case of virtue signaling which The New Yorker called an "embarrassment."

The apparel, it turns out, has ties to the African slave trade.

They're not very good at this, are they?

