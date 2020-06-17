He's gonna regret that.

In his response to Sen. Tim Scott's (R-SC) Wednesday morning press conference unveiling his police reform effort, the JUSTICE Act, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) dismissed it as a "token" and "half-hearted" approach to the issue. It was a poor choice of words, considering that all week Sen. Scott has been having to field insults from leftist critics who continue to call him the "token" black senator in the Republican Party. He's rejected that callous label, and Sen. Durbin should have prepared a less controversial retort. Guy was one of the first people to catch the insensitive remark.

Dick Durbin — the second ranking Senate Democrat — just referred to @SenatorTimScott’s bill as a “token” approach, in a floor speech.



Subtle! — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 17, 2020

Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (Democrat, Illinois) pushed a racist dog whistle on the Senate floor this morning, using the word "token" while discussing the Sen. Tim Scott led bill on police reform. pic.twitter.com/dvrNpfBpkE — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 17, 2020

Sen. Scott responded within minutes.

Y’all still wearing those kente cloths over there @SenatorDurbin? https://t.co/h3WETXn3We — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) June 17, 2020

The Democrats infamously wore Kente Cloth last week when they unveiled their own police reform legislation, the Justice and Policing Act. It was an obvious case of virtue signaling which The New Yorker called an "embarrassment."

The apparel, it turns out, has ties to the African slave trade.

They're not very good at this, are they?