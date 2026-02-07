So, That's What These Yoga Moms Were Angry About. Yes, It Involves ICE.

Let’s cut to the chase: it’s liberal white women. They’re the worst. They’re the nation’s most dangerous group—and they’re totally insane. It’s already bad enough that we’re subjected to their insanity via social media, where these miserable people scream into their phones all alone.

Only crazy people do that, and this video is no exception: it’s a horde of these insufferable ladies berating the staff at a yoga studio because they might be complicit with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). And by that, they mean being silent. Silence is violence, remember? Supposedly, this yoga mat melee was over a rumor, yes, a rumor, that this CorePower Yoga location in Minneapolis had removed an anti-ICE sign, or something. Oh, the humanity (via NY Post) [emphasis mine]:

NEW: Mob of angry, extremely emotional white liberal women berate CorePower Yoga staffers for being "complicit" in ICE raids.



About a dozen women holding their yoga mats berated staffers for being "silent."



"Give us answers, let’s go … let’s hear it, why are you being… pic.twitter.com/yZ0nr8JZZN — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 6, 2026

Video of the clash posted to social media by Heather Anderson, who claims to have been a regular at the location for nearly a decade, shows at least 13 women “spontaneously” facing off against two female staffers inside the studio’s lobby after a Sunday class let out. In response to the incident, the Denver-based yoga chain banned Anderson — but otherwise caved to the mob and is putting up anti-ICE signs in its studios. “Give us answers, let’s go … let’s hear it — why are you being silent?” Anderson, 51, can be heard saying from behind the camera, while it’s pointed at a blond, wide-eyed staffer. “Let’s hear it, Delaney, loud and proud, baby. You want to say it, let’s f–king say it. “You should have well-rehearsed corporate action and words ready to go … Delaney, let’s hear a Goddamn answer,” Anderson presses, as fellow customers can be heard snapping in approval, while the staffer appears to struggle for words. “The silence is deafening,” another person chimes in. [...] Anderson told The Post that the clash was the result of customers hearing through studio gossip that the company’s corporate team had instructed management to take down an anti-ICE sign that previously hung in the building’s front window.

And what exactly are the front desk people going to do about that, you morons? These people are insufferable.

My response:

