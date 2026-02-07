WaPo CEO Resigns Days After Laying Off 300 Employees

After laying off over 300 employees, Washington Post CEO and publisher Will Lewis announced that he would be stepping down from the outlet’s top spot.

🚨BREAKING: CEO and Publisher of The Washington Post Will Lewis has stepped down after the company announced they would lay off one-third of their employees this week. pic.twitter.com/sEOAA5gu8y — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 7, 2026

"After two years of transformation at The Washington Post, now is the right time for me to step aside," Lewis said in an email to the few remaining staff members on Saturday. "I want to thank Jeff Bezos for his support and leadership throughout my tenure as CEO and Publisher. The institution could not have a better owner."

"During my tenure, difficult decisions have been taken in order to ensure the sustainable future of The Post so it can for many years ahead publish high-quality nonpartisan news to millions of customers each day,” Lewis continued.

Some at the Post, including their union, slammed Lewis after he turned tail on the organization he just gutted.

The Washington Post is announcing Jeff D’Onofrio as its acting Publisher and CEO, effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/38eGFkSXjL — Washington Post Communications (@WashPostComms) February 7, 2026

You failed, mate. You epically, monumentally failed, and showed yourself to be a coward in the process. Hope the Super Bowl is brilliant. pic.twitter.com/TYwlmNN4GV — Barry Svrluga (@barrysvrluga) February 7, 2026

The Post was not without leadership for long. Just moments after news broke of Lewis’ departure, the outlet announced that WaPo CFO and ex-Tumblr CEO Jeff D’Onofrio would serve as the acting CEO and publisher.

