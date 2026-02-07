VIP
'Iron Lung' and the Future of Filmmaking
Tipsheet

WaPo CEO Resigns Days After Laying Off 300 Employees

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | February 07, 2026 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

After laying off over 300 employees, Washington Post CEO and publisher Will Lewis announced that he would be stepping down from the outlet’s top spot.

"After two years of transformation at The Washington Post, now is the right time for me to step aside," Lewis said in an email to the few remaining staff  members on Saturday. "I want to thank Jeff Bezos for his support and leadership throughout my tenure as CEO and Publisher. The institution could not have a better owner."

"During my tenure, difficult decisions have been taken in order to ensure the sustainable future of The Post so it can for many years ahead publish high-quality nonpartisan news to millions of customers each day,” Lewis continued.

Some at the Post, including their union, slammed Lewis after he turned tail on the organization he just gutted.

Related:

The Post was not without leadership for long. Just moments after news broke of Lewis’ departure, the outlet announced that WaPo CFO and ex-Tumblr CEO Jeff D’Onofrio would serve as the acting CEO and publisher.

