Florida's Crackdown on Non-English Speaking Drivers Is Hilarious

In the wake of countless fatal accidents involving non-English speaking drivers across the country, Florida has implemented a new policy requiring all new drivers to take a written exam in English. The results have already been hilarious.

Advertisement

This Florida woman passed her driver's license test in Spanish but now has to retake it in English, the problem is she does not speak it....this is the best thing @RonDeSantis has done. No more free passes for tortas. pic.twitter.com/S2NBp5UF8o — Royce Lopez (@hippojuicefilm) February 7, 2026

NBC6, a local NBC affiliate, did a pseudo-exposé on Daniela, a Florida resident in tears because she has to retake her test in English after passing it in Spanish with a third-party administrator. Surely that’s no big deal for Daniela, right?

You would be wrong. Daniela doesn’t speak English, the language used on every sign on American roadways.

“I took a course,” Daniela told the interviewer in Spanish. “I did the entire exam and now I have to retake it. Now I have to take it in English. I don’t speak English.

The reporter attempted to spin the new policy in a negative light, showing Daniela streaming tears for the requirement to speak English in order to drive in Florida, and stating that “some residents” said that they were against the policy. They also cited the “experts” over at the “fact-checking” organization with a prominent left-wing bias PolitiFact to claim that the new policy will have a minimal impact.

The only positive coverage of the policy they showed was a post on social media from Governor Ron DeSantis.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.