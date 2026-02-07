So, That's What These Yoga Moms Were Angry About. Yes, It Involves ICE.
Florida's Crackdown on Non-English Speaking Drivers Is Hilarious

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | February 07, 2026 12:30 PM
In the wake of countless fatal accidents involving non-English speaking drivers across the country, Florida has implemented a new policy requiring all new drivers to take a written exam in English. The results have already been hilarious.

NBC6, a local NBC affiliate, did a pseudo-exposé on Daniela, a Florida resident in tears because she has to retake her test in English after passing it in Spanish with a third-party administrator. Surely that’s no big deal for Daniela, right?

You would be wrong. Daniela doesn’t speak English, the language used on every sign on American roadways.

“I took a course,” Daniela told the interviewer in Spanish. “I did the entire exam and now I have to retake it. Now I have to take it in English. I don’t speak English.

Related:

The reporter attempted to spin the new policy in a negative light, showing Daniela streaming tears for the requirement to speak English in order to drive in Florida, and stating that “some residents” said that they were against the policy. They also cited the “experts” over at the “fact-checking” organization with a prominent left-wing bias PolitiFact to claim that the new policy will have a minimal impact.

The only positive coverage of the policy they showed was a post on social media from Governor Ron DeSantis.

