The Trump White House Declares War on This Little District Judge

Judge James Boasberg will be ignored by the Trump administration, at least on this issue. Jimmy wants the government to establish a system of due process for some 250 illegal Venezuelan immigrants. Yeah, it’s laughable, and something that would never have happened under a Democratic president. No such protocols were demanded when Obama was deporting illegals for obvious reasons. Boasberg has been a thorn in the side of the Trump administration. A little Napoleon who thinks he’s king. He’s not—he’s a little judge who cannot dictate what the executive does on immigration policy. Know your lane, judge, and kindly shut the hell up (via Fox News):

The Trump administration will not comply with a court order requiring due process for hundreds of Venezuelan migrants deported to a maximum-security prison in El Salvador last year, DOJ lawyers said. It sets up a heated clash in court next week in a case that is almost certainly headed back to the Supreme Court. The status and plight of 252 Venezuelan migrants deported to a Salvadoran prison last March under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act have emerged as one of the defining court fights of Trump’s second term, allowing the administration to test its mettle against the federal courts and the practical limits of judicial authority, on one of Trump’s biggest policy priorities. It's a fight that has also put U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who is overseeing the Alien Enemies Act case, squarely in the Trump administration's crosshairs as he attempts to determine what due process protections, if any, the administration is legally obligated to provide and how far the courts can go to enforce them. A new filing from the Justice Department made clear the administration believes it owes the migrants no additional due process at all. Should the court try to order otherwise, lawyers for the administration said they would promptly seek intervention from higher courts.

And the next stop is the Supreme Court. Oh, and that’s not the only case where Trump’s team is ignoring these judicial coup pushers. Just say “no” to rogue judges.

