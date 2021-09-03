Donald Trump
VIP

Trump Makes His Pick in Georgia Senate Race

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Sep 03, 2021 4:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Trump Makes His Pick in Georgia Senate Race

Source: AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Senate primaries for the 2022 midterm elections are heating up, and former President Donald Trump has made his pick in a few crowded GOP primary contests. In Georgia, where Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) is up for reelection, the former president threw his full support behind an old friend and ally of his "America First" agenda on Thursday evening. 

Trump announced his unsurprising support for Herschel Walker, former University of Georgia and professional football player, to challenge Warnock in 2022. Trump touted Walker's "winning spirit of Georgia."

"Herschel Walker is a friend, a Patriot, and an outstanding American who is going to be a GREAT United States Senator. He embodies 'America First' and the winning spirit of Georgia. Herschel is tough on Crime and Borders, and he will always stand in support of Law Enforcement, Military, and our Vets," Trump wrote in an endorsement. "He will fight hard for our Second Amendment and Voter Integrity. Herschel Walker will never let you down. He was a great football player and will be an even better U.S. Senator—if that is even possible. He has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"

Warnock defeated former Senator Kelly Loeffler during the contentious runoff elections in January. Walker moved back to Georgia from Texas in order to run for the Senate seat up for grabs in 2022.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Biden's Chaotic Afghan Exit Just Took Another Bad Turn
Katie Pavlich
Atlantic Writer: Is Australia Even a Liberal Democracy Anymore After Its COVID Hysterics?
Matt Vespa
Biden Orders Declassification of 9/11 Documents
Katie Pavlich
Will Biden Ignore 9/11 Families' Wishes and Attend Ground Zero Memorial Events Next Week?
Spencer Brown

EXCLUSIVE: GOP Veteran Reps Share the Cost of Biden's Bungled Afghan Withdrawal in RNC 'Not in Vain' Series
Spencer Brown
Top US General Admits Most Evacuated Afghans In the US Are Not SIVs
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular