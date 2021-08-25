Afghanistan
Psaki Claims Biden Admin Is Not Negotiating with Terrorists

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Aug 25, 2021 5:20 PM
Psaki Claims Biden Admin Is Not Negotiating with Terrorists

Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Joe Biden made it clear this week that the Taliban is playing a role in decisions made by his administration in the wake of the reckless and botched withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan. Biden elected to uphold the previously negotiated deadline of August 31 to withdraw military forces fully, at the Taliban's demand. The terrorist group said this week that if the deadline was not met, there would be "consequences." 

Asked on Wednesday about whether the White House's policy is to not negotiate with terrorists, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the priority is getting Americans and allies out. She maintained that the administration is not negotiating with terrorists, despite Biden's move.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken also displayed trust in the Taliban, assuring reporters that the terrorist group has made "public and private" commitments to provide safety for Americans.

The administration also failed, yet again, to disclose the number of Americans still in Afghanistan. Biden also demonstrated on Tuesday that he has no contingency plan for Americans still in Afghanistan after the August 31 deadline. 

