Graham Calls For Biden's Impeachment Over Botched Afghanistan Withdrawal

In the wake of the Biden administration’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said that President Joe Biden should be impeached.

“He [Biden] should be impeached. This is a dereliction of duty by the commander-in-chief,” Graham told Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Tuesday.

Graham added that Biden’s reckless decision will make it more difficult to fight “future wars.”

“This makes it harder to fight future wars. Who’s going to help us in the future after we abandoned our friends in Afghanistan who fought bravely?” Graham continued. “And the likelihood of a 9/11 is through the roof now, because Al Qaeda and ISIS are coming after us. If you believe we’ve left Afghanistan and we’ve ended the war between the US and radical Islam, you’re a fool. They’re coming after us and Joe Biden has left us naked and blind in Afghanistan.”

President Biden has no clear plan to evacuate the Afghans who assisted American forces, and Graham argued that the president signed a “death warrant” for those allies.

“President Biden has signed the death warrant for thousands of Afghans who helped us,” Graham added. “He’s washing his hands of Afghanistan at our peril as a nation.”

Meanwhile, Biden is relying on the good will of the Taliban to evacuate Americans and allies. Lawmakers on both sides have shown skepticism of the administration's ability to evacuate forces fully before the August 31 deadline agreed to by the president at the Taliban's demand.