Afghanistan

Graham Calls For Biden's Impeachment Over Botched Afghanistan Withdrawal

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Aug 25, 2021 11:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Graham Calls For Biden's Impeachment Over Botched Afghanistan Withdrawal

Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool

In the wake of the Biden administration’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said that President Joe Biden should be impeached. 

“He [Biden] should be impeached. This is a dereliction of duty by the commander-in-chief,” Graham told Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Tuesday.

Graham added that Biden’s reckless decision will make it more difficult to fight “future wars.”

“This makes it harder to fight future wars. Who’s going to help us in the future after we abandoned our friends in Afghanistan who fought bravely?” Graham continued. “And the likelihood of a 9/11 is through the roof now, because Al Qaeda and ISIS are coming after us. If you believe we’ve left Afghanistan and we’ve ended the war between the US and radical Islam, you’re a fool. They’re coming after us and Joe Biden has left us naked and blind in Afghanistan.”

President Biden has no clear plan to evacuate the Afghans who assisted American forces, and Graham argued that the president signed a “death warrant” for those allies.

“President Biden has signed the death warrant for thousands of Afghans who helped us,” Graham added. “He’s washing his hands of Afghanistan at our peril as a nation.”

Recommended
BREAKING: Biden Caves to Taliban
Spencer Brown

Meanwhile, Biden is relying on the good will of the Taliban to evacuate Americans and allies. Lawmakers on both sides have shown skepticism of the administration's ability to evacuate forces fully before the August 31 deadline agreed to by the president at the Taliban's demand. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
New USA Today/Suffolk Poll: Biden Approval Rating Craters Amid Crises
Guy Benson
Australian Manhunt for 'Public Health Enemy No. 1' Shows How Insane the Country Has Become During Pandemic
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
The Taliban Is in Possession of US Weapons, But They Have Something Else That's Extremely Concerning
Leah Barkoukis
Herschel Walker Makes Major Announcement About His Political Future
Leah Barkoukis

House Democrats Just Made It Clear They Don't Care How Many Americans Are Stranded in Afghanistan
Spencer Brown
Supreme Court Hands Biden's Open Borders Agenda Another Loss
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | Chip Bok
View Cartoon
Most Popular