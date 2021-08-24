McConnell Has Some Harsh Words for Biden Following His Decision to Keep August 31st Deadline

President Joe Biden is currently overseeing a horrific disaster in Afghanistan as the Taliban continues to take over, as a direct result of his botched withdrawal of U.S. forces. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) joined the bipartisan chorus of lawmakers criticizing the president’s move as one of the “greatest foreign policy disasters.”

“This is one of the greatest foreign policy disasters in American history. I think it's important to remember where we were a few months ago before the president's reckless decision to leave. We only had 2,500 troops there. We had lots of single American personnel, military personnel in a year. The Taliban, the barbarians, were not in charge of the country. We were keeping the lid on and Al Qaeda was not there,” McConnell said on Fox News’ America’s Newsroom on Tuesday.

McConnell added that he believes the president’s decision was a “gargantuan mistake” and compelled Biden to forego the August 31 deadline.

“So the decision to pull out was a gargantuan mistake, in my opinion. Having made that decision, you'd have to conclude these guys couldn't organize a two-car funeral,” he continued. “The president needs to forget about the August 31st deadline. We need to send enough American personnel, military personnel to rescue our people, and by the way, there are more American soldiers there now than before the president made the decision to leave. Extend the deadline. Get outside the perimeter, make sure that every single American who wants to leave is able to get out with our assistance, and our Afghan allies.”

The president is set to address the nation once again on the crisis in Afghanistan on Tuesday afternoon, though the administration made it clear that they are obeying Taliban orders.