NRCC
VIP

Brutal Ad Exposes Democrats' Hypocrisy on Defunding the Police

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Aug 06, 2021 10:15 AM
  Share   Tweet
Brutal Ad Exposes Democrats' Hypocrisy on Defunding the Police

Source: AP Photo/Jeff Roberson File

Democrats are under fire for horrendous comments from Congresswoman Cori Bush (D-MO) about "defunding the police." Bush fiercely defended her own expenditures on private security, citing death threats and feeling unsafe while protesting the eviction moratorium, but doubled down on her push for stripping law enforcement of funding altogether. 

"I'm gonna make sure I have security because I know I have had attempts on my life...So if I end up spending $200,000, if I spend 10 more dollars on it, you know what, I get to be here to do the work. So suck it up. Defunding the police has to happen. We need to defund the police and put that money into social safety nets," the Missouri Democrat said on Thursday.

National Republicans wasted no time using Bush's comments in a new, blistering ad hitting Democrats for hypocrisy. The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) took note of Bush's comments and argued that Democrats are "using campaign funds for private security" they want to "take away your protection."

The comments from Bush, which quickly backfired, follow accusations of Republicans "lying" from President Joe Biden. The president claimed that no Democratic lawmakers want to defund the police, which Bush's comments quickly contradicted.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
GOP Rep Says Biden Comment on Constitutionality of Eviction Moratorium is 'Impeachable'
Reagan McCarthy
A Day Late and $256 Billion Short: Infrastructure Bill Hits New Speed Bump Before Final Vote
Spencer Brown
Democrat Texas Judge: The Biden Admin Has Ignored Our Calls for Help Dealing With the Border Crisis
Julio Rosas
Ohio County Stands Up to Biden's Attack on Private Property Rights
Leah Barkoukis
Florida Dem Praises CNN's Chris Cuomo For 'Doing a Great Service' on Pandemic Fearmongering
Reagan McCarthy
Ambushed? Here's the Latest Development in the Ashli Babbitt Story
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular